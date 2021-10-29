Sports Update: Laguna Girls Volleyball Advances to Quarterfinals – 41st Time

Girls Volleyball (18-15, 3-3)

Laguna Advances to Quarterfinals – 41st Time

Laguna Girls volleyball swept their first two playoff matches to advance to the quarterfinals for the 41st time in the 49 years playoffs have been conducted. They faced No. 1 seed Aliso Niguel this past Wednesday and if the Breakers prevail – they would play on Oct. 30 either at Beckman (Irvine) or La Salle (Pasadena).

Laguna and Aliso split their meetings this season taking a 25-23, 25-22 win in the Tesoro Tournament on Aug. 21 and Aliso defeating the Breakers at the Wolverine gym 25-22, 25-20, 25-14 on Sept. 2.

In the playoffs, Laguna defeated Flintridge Sacred Heart (24-14) 25-23, 25-14, 28-26 on Oct. 21 at Dugger Gym. Trailing early, Breakers tied set one at 11 then held the lead to the end of the set. Set two was never in doubt after the Breakers opened with a 6-0 lead while set three started out the same after Dempsey Sadler’s opening serving run but sloppy play allowed the Talogs to tie the contest at 18 and provide some anxious moments near the finish. Laguna finally won with deadly cross-court kills by Sophie Reavis and Brooklyn Yelland to seal the match. Reavis had 21 kills for the game and Yelland added 13, Sydney Freeman and Natalia Hagopian each had eight. Brooklyn also recorded five aces and 12 digs.

On Saturday, the match was played in the North Gym as electrical problems continue to plague Dugger Gym with Laguna sweeping ninth Great Oak 25-19, 25-16, 25-17 as Sophie Reavis collected 17 kills and Brooklyn Yelland added 11 along with 14 digs and two aces. Sydney Freeman was also very effective with seven kills and only one error against the Wolfpack (18-6) from Temecula.

Football (8-1)

Fields and Bingham Lead Homecoming Victory

Tyler Fields proved unstoppable as the senior ran for 170 yards on seven carries scoring five touchdowns as Laguna rallied to a 48-14 win over the Sea Hawks from Ocean View to clinch at-least a tie for the Golden West Conference Pac 4 League title.

The game opened on Friday night at Guyer Field before an overflow homecoming crowd with the visitors returning the opening kickoff 54 yards to set up a quick drive. Three plays and a two-point conversion found Laguna down 8-0 as visions of a third straight Sea Hawk upset loomed in the minds of many. Ocean View won 28-21 last spring and 27-20 in 2019.

It took only one play on the ensuing possession for Laguna to score as Will Bingham hit Jacob Diver on a 45-yard pass play for points. Ziggy Molteni was back at his kicking role connecting on his first of six successful points-after-touchdown.

Breakers then held Ocean View to three plays and negative yardage thanks to pressure by Micah Chavez and James Golden giving Laguna their second possession. Breakers engineered an eight-play drive with the yards coming on four pass plays before Tyler Fields scored on a one yard run. Laguna scored again on their next possession and never looked back.

Fields electrified the crowd with scoring runs of 20, 85 and 45 yards. The final Laguna touchdown for the evening was an equally spectacular 72-yard pass play from Will Bingham to Luke Degner.

Rush: Fields 7-170, Rasmussen 4-20

Rec: Degner 8-145, Swanson 4-60, Fields 2-20, Freeman 1-8, Diver 3-88, Rasmussen 1-5

Pass: Bingham 23-19-0 326 yards 2 TDs 230.40 rating

Interceptions: Garwall, J Arntz

Milestone UPDATES:

Bingham is now third in season yards, first in rating, second in touchdowns thrown (needs two for record) 326 yards passing verses Ocean View ranks ninth in a single game performance. Bingham has also thrown for 346, 341 and 331 yards earlier this season. Degner is now sixth in receiving catches, seventh in receiving yards, fourth in receiving touchdowns (needs seven for record)

Game Note – Fields 85-yard run was tied for the sixth longest in Laguna’s 87-year football history.

Degner’s 72-yard TYD ranks 23rd all-time in long touchdowns by pass.

UP NEXT:

Senior Night is Oct. 29 as Laguna hosts winless Godinez at Guyer Field. Seniors should see plenty of play time in the final regular season contest.

Playoff bound – but to what division?

Brackets will be released on Oct. 31 at cifss.org about noon and will be based on actual 2021 rankings on the 2021 regular season. There are 373 schools in the Southern Section competing in 11-man football. Ranking are posted at calpreps.com. This week the Breakers are still #134 and the top eight seeded teams in the division Laguna is assigned will host the first round contest on Nov/ 5.

Game Program & Rosters

There will not be paper game rosters this season, fans can go to breakersfootball.com and access the free digital football program for 2021

Boys Sand Volleyball (2-3)

Laguna 2, Tesoro 5, Tuesday Oct 26 at Newland Street Courts, Huntington Beach

1. Oskar Hingel/Riley Gapp lost 18-21, 21-19, 10-15 (Tesoro)

2. Mack Pardun/Trey Ovens won 21-19, 23-21 (Laguna)

3. Jake Mauro/ Laird Garcia lost 14-21, 8-21 (Tesoro)

4. Logan Ribarich/ Lucas McKibben lost 21-16, 18-21, 11-15 (Tesoro)

5. Sam Bennett/Henry Miller won 21-13, 25-27, 15-7 (Laguna)

4-Man: lost 22-28 (Tesoro)

Breakers met Huntington Beach on Oct. 27. No word any other matches planned.

Cross Country

Varsity runners are posed for the Sunset Surf Finals to be conducted on Oct. 30 at Central Park in Huntington Beach. Boys will compete against Edison, Los Alamitos, and Newport Harbor while the Girls squad is competing against Fountain Valley, Los Alamitos, and Newport. Breakers must finish first or second for an automatic bid to the Southern Section CIF Meet otherwise based on their Division 4 ranking, they will qualify as an at-large entry for the Division 4 Southern Section CIF prelims which will be held on Nov. 13 at Mount SAC.

Division 4 Ranks – Oct. 25:

BOYS: 1 – Cathedral, 2 – Laguna Hills, 3 – O Lutheran, 4 – Laguna Beach, 5 – Big Bear, 6 – El Segundo, 7 – Burroughs/Ridgecrest, 8 – South Pasadena, 9 – Wilson/HH, 10 – Oaks Christian, 11 – Harvard-Westlake, 12 – St Francis, 13 – San Marino, La Canada (Tie)

GIRLS: 1 – JSerra, 2 – Las Canada, 3 – Oaks Christian,. 4 – Laguna Hills, 5 – Bishop Amat, 6 – Laguna Beach, 7 – Harvard-Westlake, 8 – El Segundo, 9 – So Pasadena, 10 – O Lutheran, 11 – Covina, 12 – St Lucy’s, 13 – Notre Dame/SO.

Girls Golf (1-9, 1-5) season completed

Brooklyn Conlon was the only Laguna player to make the cut at the Wave league individual finals last week shooting a 92 on the first day and a career best 87 in the final round at Costa Mesa Country Club.

Girls Tennis (9-4, 6-0) Wave League Champions

Breakers singles team of Sarah MacCallum, Katelyn Smith and Jessica MacCallum swept Edison without dropping a set but the Laguna doubles teams were not as successful as Laguna edged Edison 10-8 on Oct. 21 on the Charger courts. Last Tuesday, the Breakers easily defeated Fountain Valley 14-4 at the Baron’s facility to capture the program’s 26th league title since CIF sponsorship began in 1974. The league individual tournament was held at Edison on Oct. 28 and Oct. 29 with Katelyn Smith competing in singles and the MacCallum sisters taking on doubles. Sarah MacCallum is the defending singles champion but won at doubles in 2019 after winning the singles title as a freshman in 2018.

Team playoff pairings will post on Nov. 1 with the competition ending on Nov. 12. CIF Individuals for singles and doubles begins on Nov. 22 with the finals on Dec. 2 at Whittier Narrows Tennis Club.

Boys Water Polo (14-9, 1-3)

Regular Season Concludes

Laguna’s regular season concluded this past week with a “home” game against Corona del Mar (0-5, 14-11) on Oct. 27 played at the full size Los Alamitos pool followed on Thursday with another league match with Newport Harbor (21-4, 3-1) at the same site. On Friday, the Breakers will face Dana Hills at the Laguna Community Pool in a non-league contest against the Dolphins. This is one last chance to see Laguna at home and this very talented group led by scoring machine Will Kelly and the goal keeping talents of Frankie Laptin.

Playoffs: The top eight teams will be selected for the open division. The remaining Division 1 eligible teams will be placed in Division 1. There will be seven divisions plus the open. Pairings will be released on Oct. 30.

Division 1 Poll for Oct 25: 1 – Huntington Beach, Mater Dei (Tie), 3 – Newport Harbor, 4 – Harvard-Westlake, JSerra (Tie), 6 – Foothill, Laguna Beach, Orange Lutheran (Tie), 9 – Loyola, 10 – Los Alamitos, Santa Barbara, Mira Costa, Long Beach Wilson (Tie), 14 – Oaks Christian, 15 – Palos Verdes, 16 – Santa Margarita, 17 – Corona del Mar, 18 – Los Osos. HM: San Clemente, Beckman, Dana Hills, Damien, Riverside Poly, Redondo, Dos Pueblos, Northwood, Woodbridge

