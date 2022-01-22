Sports Update: Laguna teams scramble get season back on track amid COVID-19 surge

Pandemic protocols in California disrupted the holiday tournaments in December and has derailed non-league and remaining in-season tournaments. It’s a week-to-week affair as leagues scramble to try and complete league play. Playoffs are still set for February.

Boys Basketball (10-10, 0-2)

Breakers defeated Beckman 67-54 on Dec. 27 in the Tustin Holiday Classic before losing to Chaparral 52-26 on Dec. 29 in the semifinals. The third place game was cancelled. Earlier this month, Laguna held off Huntington Beach (5-16) 41-40 as the Breakers had to rally in the final period to avoid the upset. Kai Gillies led in scoring with 19 points while Jackson Sirianni had 12 rebounds. Breakers still trail the series 28-11 with the Oilers.

On Monday, Laguna lost a non-league game with Fountain Valley 53-39 at Dugger Gym. The shorthanded Breakers got behind early and were unable to generate consistent play to catch up.

Last week, Laguna lost their first two league games losing at Edison 56-40 on January 12 and then to Los Alamitos 57-46 on Jan. 14 as the Griffins depth took advantage of the Breakers in the final period at Dugger Gym.

This week

Laguna is hoping to be at full strength for the second half of league play next week. Scoring statistics are posted on the Laguna Boys Basketball page at Max Preps.

Girls Basketball (15-7, 1-2)

Laguna has gone 1-4 in January losing Sunset non-league crossover games to Fountain Valley (66-34) and Los Alamitos (64-30). In league play, the squad blasted Marina 40-13 as Kate Cheng scored 18 points in the win on Jan. 11. At Edison on Jan. 13, the Breakers did not play well losing 57-28 to the Chargers in what should have been a much closer contest. This past Tuesday, Laguna lost 52-32 at home to league favorite Newport Harbor (16-6).

Statistics are posted on Max Preps.

Boys Soccer (4-6, 0-2)

Laguna dropped their first two league games losing 6-1 at Marina on Jan. 12 and 2-0 at Newport Harbor on Jan. 14. Breakers played Huntington Beach on Jan. 19 and have two non-league matches with Edison on Jan. 21 and Corona del Mar on Jan. 26. Second half of league play begins on Jan. 28 with Laguna hosting Marina at Guyer Field.

Girls Soccer (3-6-2, 1-2-0)

Laguna has gone 1-4 in January with the 1-0 league win over Fountain Valley on Jan. 13 in the only bright spot this month. League play resumes on Jan. 27 with the Breakers hosting Marina.

Girls Water Polo (13-3, 1-2)

After capturing their eight straight Holiday Cup in December where they defeated Newport 10-9 in sudden-death, the Breakers suffered their first league loss since 2006 losing 7-5 to Newport Harbor on Jan. 4 at Los Alamitos. The Sailors have added Bia Mantellato in late December, a senior foreign exchange student from the Brazil National Team and this has given them the competitive edge. Breakers met the Tars this past Tuesday at the Corona del Mar pool losing 15-8 giving Newport the 2022 Sunset Surf League title. The Santa Barbara tournament was cancelled by their County’s health department and Laguna scrambled for a make-up contest losing 15-14 to Orange Lutheran on Jan. 8 at Los Alamitos. Charlotte Riches scored five in the loss with Ava Knepper adding four.

The pair did the same thing on Jan. 13 to give Laguna a critical 12-11 league win over Los Alamitos (13-3, 2-1) in a league game played at Corona del Mar.

UP NEXT:

This week the Breakers had two league matches playing Corona del Mar on Thursday at Newport after Tuesday’s match with Newport. This weekend, the team is traveling to Santa Barbara now that the County of Santa Barbara Health authorities have lifted the ban on outdoor sports. Breakers will play Dos Pueblos and San Marcos on Friday at Dos Pueblos and will face Santa Barbara and Agoura on Saturday at Santa Barbara High School.

Next week is the league showdown with Los Alamitos on Jan.25 at the Newport Harbor pool in a Breaker “home game”.

Wrestling (0-3)

No details provided but Laguna lost 57-15 to Newport Harbor on Jan. 4 and 76-6 to Corona del Mar on Jan. 12.

