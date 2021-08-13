Sports Update: LBHS alumna’s duo wins section of city beach volleyball tournament

Alumni Update

Fischers Strike Gold Again at the Summer Games

Laguna grads Makenzie Fischer ’15 and sister Aria ’17 were key members of the U.S. Olympic team that successfully defended the team title at the 2020 games just held in Tokyo after a year delay due to COVID-19. Both sisters were members of the 2016 squad that took gold in Rio de Janeiro and plan to return this fall to Stanford University to complete their degrees. They are the daughters of Leslie and Erich Fischer.

Laguna Beach High School alumni have now captured eight gold and one bronze medal in eight different Olympics led by the five gold medals by Women’s Water Polo in the past three summer games.

Other Alumni news ….

Grady Morgan ’18 is playing baseball at Chico State and spent this past summer playing for the legendary Alaska Goldpanners where he led the team (32-14) in runs scored. The Goldpanners have a long tradition with many well-known players (over 200 major leaguers) dotting their alumni list such as Tom Seaver, Dave Winfield, Barry Bonds, Bob and Bret Boone.

Lexi McKeown ’18 is now playing Sand Volleyball at California and Soren Patchell ’20 is at Utah on their Sand Volleyball team.

Laguna Beach City Beach Volleyball Tournament

Laguna Beach High School was well represented in the CBVA Tournament event held on the Main Beach Courts on July 29, July 30 and Aug. 2. The winners qualified for the Cal Cup to be held in Santa Monica on Aug. 21 and 22.

Girls Under 14:

Laguna’s Kyra Zaengle teamed with Elena Fisher (Ross, Calif.) to win this division defeating Caroline Mackechnie (Manhattan Beach) and Simon Roslon (Hermosa Beach)

Girls Under 16:

Mater Dei’s Tawney Ensign and Skylar Ensign defeated Catherine Maffei (Hermosa Beach) and Saylor Little (Long Beach)

Girls Under 18:

Recent Laguna grad Ella Tyus partnered with Sterling Fischer from (Branson/Ross, Calif.) to capture the premier event defeating fellow Breaker Jackie Strawn who teamed with Ella Duffner from Hermosa Beach.

Fall Sport Update

Football

The first football game for the Breakers will be on Aug. 20 at Guyer Field verses Costa Mesa. Kickoff will be at 7 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Sinan Cem Tanik is the new Head coach

Pending official approval by the Laguna Beach Unified School District’s Board of Education, the High School administration is recommending Sinan Cem Tanik as the girl’s indoor volleyball coach for this season. Tanik had been Shawn Patchell’s graduate assistant coach at Concordia the past two seasons for the Eagles Men’s Volleyball program. He came to Southern California after spending two seasons coaching Men’s volleyball in Poland after an 18-year professional career in Europe, Sinan was on the Turkish National team for 13 years as an outside hitter including three seasons as team captain.

He replaces Shawn Patchell who recently resigned to relocate to Brooklyn, New York where he was appointed the Head Men’s Volleyball Coach at Long Island University. First Varsity match is Aug. 19 against San Clemente 5:45 p.m. at Dugger Gym.

Fall Sports – First Events:

Cross Country: Sept. 3 at Cool Breeze Invitational – Rose Bowl

Girls Golf: Aug. 23 – TBA

Girls Tennis: Aug 19 – Scrimmage vs. Beckman at Lower Peters Park. The first match is at Sage Hill on Aug 25.

Boys Water Polo: Aug. 27 vs. Santa Margarita, site to be announced.

Looking for the latest Laguna scores and schedules?

Go to the department web site at lbhs.lbusd.org/athletics/teams for the updated schedules and where the scores get posted first!