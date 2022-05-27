Sports Update: May 27, 2022

Laguna’s Spring teams wrapped-up their seasons this past week with the annual team and all-league team awards announced.

Baseball

Breakers held their banquet this past week honoring the 84th varsity team that went 13-13 on the year finishing third in the Sunset Wave League with a 4-5 record. Coach Jario Ochoa did a remarkable job in guiding the squad after the sudden death of Coach Sears early this year.

All League Honors:

Sunset Wave League Co-Pitcher of the Year: Nick Bonn

1st Team All League: Griffin Naess, Noah Nuefeld

2nd Team: Colin Kidd , Max Burchi

Team Awards

Varsity

Pitcher of the Year: Nick Bonn

Offensive Player of the Year: Nick Bonn

Defensive Player of the Year: Noah Nuefeld

Best Teammate Award: Nick Bonn

Coaches Award: Camden Gilles

JV

Pitcher of the Year: Becker Sybirski

Offensive Player of the Year: Logan Pointon

Best Teammate Award: Sam Burchi

Coaches Award: Ben Dawson

Beach Volleyball

Dane Selznick held the annual Beach Volleyball team banquet on May 17 at the Three Arch Bay Clubhouse. The squad completed their ninth season with a 7-3 overall record and a 5-1 mark and a second place finish in the Sunset League.

Varsity MVP – Kyra Zaengle

Varsity pairs team of the year: Kyra Zaengle and Natalia Hagopian

Most improved: Jacqueline Witteman

JV

MVP: Hayes Frith

Pairs Team of the year: Morgan Saunders and Ava Steris

Boys Golf

The squad held their team dinner on May 24 with coach Sean Quigley announcing the following awards:

Varsity:

Captain: Jake Cutter

Most Improved: Luke Hendrickson

Team MVP’s: Jake Cutter and Russell Franconi-Krychman

2nd Team Sunset Wave All League: Jake Cutter

Sunset Conference All-Academic Team: Jake Cutter, Luke Hendrickson, Kason Schilling, and Russell Franconi-Krychman

Junior Varsity:

Most Improved : Preston Towe

MVP: Carl Jiang

Girls JV Lacrosse

Breakers played a junior varsity schedule this season going 11-3 overall and 8-0 in the Sunset League. Coach Paul Storke announced the following awards:

MVP: Zoe Cox, led the team in goals, assists and faceoffs won.

Most Improved: Marie Audebert, led the team in shooting percentage

Softball

Sunset Wave All-League:

1st Team: Sophie Beshear

2nd Team: Ava Gonzales and Cailin Mulvaney

Team MVP: Sophie Beshear

Team Offensive Players of the Year: Ava Gonzales and Cailin Mulvaney

Team Defensive Player of the Year: Chayil Miller

Swimming

Kari Damato returned for her 11th season after taking a maternity leave last season. The Boys squad went 1-4 against very tough competition to finish 3rd in the Sunset Wave League. The squad went on to finish 25th in the D-1 CIF finals. The Girls won the Sunset Wave League and were 3-2 overall with league victories over Edison, Huntington Beach, and Marina. In CIF, Laguna finished 26th in D-1.

All-Sunset Wave League Swimmers:

Boys

Dive: Chase Shipp

100 Free: Will Kelly

200 Free Relay: Holden Seybold, Hutton Ledger, Coleman Judd, Will Kelly

400 Free Relay: Holden Seybold, Hutton Ledger, Coleman Judd, Will Kelly

Girls:

200 MR: Addie Hudzinski, Lauren Schneider, Ava Houlahan, Ava Knepper

200 IM: Addie Hudzinski

50 Free: Ava Knepper

100 Fly: va Houlahan

100 Free: Ava Knepper

200 Free Relay: Kara Carver, Addie Hudzinski, Ava Houlahan, and Ava Knepper

Boys Tennis

The team completed their 88th season with a second place finish in the Sunset Wave League but stumbled with a first round loss in the Division 1 playoffs. Breakers finished the season 8-9.

Varsity:

MVP: Ian MacLaughlin

Most Improved: Peter Durand and Lucas Silverman

Team Captain: Ian MacLaughlin

Most Valuable Doubles Team Jeff and Chris Herkins

Junior Varsity:

MVP’s: (Doubles) Sterling Radisay and Nicolas Plaia

MVP: (Singles) Evan Pikoos

Track & Field

Eric Hulst Award: Melanie Falkowksi

Girls Distance Athlete of the Year: Melanie Falkowski

Coaches Award: Anoua Carrie

Girls Sprints/Jumps/Hurdles Athlete of the Year: Cadence Peery

Coaches Award: Rachael Dyrnaes

Coaches Award: Ariel Taub

Coaches Award: Morgan Welch

Boys Distance Athlete of the Year: Theo Drews

Coaches Award: Mack Crane-Henning

Boys Sprints/Jumps/Hurdles Athlete of the Year: Charles Roop

Boys Volleyball

Breakers held their annual banquet at Laguna Presbyterian on May 11 celebrating their 51 season of competition.

All Sunset Surf League:

1st Team: Gavin Zaengle (Jr-Setter), Oskar Hingel (Sr-OH)

Varsity Team Awards as announced by Coach Lance Stewart

Captains Award: Trey Ovens, Oskar Hingle

Defensive Player of the Year: Laird Garcia-Jurado

Offensive Player of the Year: Gavin Zaengle

Coaches Award: Logan Ribarich

Junior Varsity announced by Coach Cliff Amsden

Offensive Player of the Year: Ryan Halloran

Defensive Player of the Year: Dylan Siriani

Coaches Award: Francesco Capano

Captains Award: Parker Gapp and Silas Richland

Frosh-Soph announced by Coach Chanel Stewart

Offensive Player of the Year: Luke Singer

Defensive Player of the Year: Reid Guziak

Coaches Award: Ben Goodwin

Captains Award: Luke Singer