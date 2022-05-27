Sports Update: May 27, 2022

Laguna’s Spring teams wrapped-up their seasons this past week with the annual team and all-league team awards announced.
Baseball
Breakers held their banquet this past week honoring the 84th varsity team that went 13-13 on the year finishing third in the Sunset Wave League with a 4-5 record. Coach Jario Ochoa did a remarkable job in guiding the squad after the sudden death of Coach Sears early this year.
All League Honors:
Sunset Wave League Co-Pitcher of the Year: Nick Bonn
1st Team All League: Griffin Naess, Noah Nuefeld
2nd Team: Colin Kidd , Max Burchi
Team Awards
Varsity
Pitcher of the Year: Nick Bonn
Offensive Player of the Year: Nick Bonn
Defensive Player of the Year: Noah Nuefeld
Best Teammate Award: Nick Bonn
Coaches Award: Camden Gilles
JV
Pitcher of the Year: Becker Sybirski
Offensive Player of the Year: Logan Pointon
Best Teammate Award: Sam Burchi
Coaches Award: Ben Dawson
Beach Volleyball
Dane Selznick held the annual Beach Volleyball team banquet on May 17 at the Three Arch Bay Clubhouse. The squad completed their ninth season with a 7-3 overall record and a 5-1 mark and a second place finish in the Sunset League.
Varsity MVP – Kyra Zaengle
Varsity pairs team of the year: Kyra Zaengle and Natalia Hagopian
Most improved: Jacqueline Witteman
JV
MVP: Hayes Frith
Pairs Team of the year: Morgan Saunders and Ava Steris
Boys Golf
The squad held their team dinner on May 24 with coach Sean Quigley announcing the following awards:
Varsity:
Captain: Jake Cutter
Most Improved: Luke Hendrickson
Team MVP’s: Jake Cutter and Russell Franconi-Krychman
2nd Team Sunset Wave All League: Jake Cutter
Sunset Conference All-Academic Team: Jake Cutter, Luke Hendrickson, Kason Schilling, and Russell Franconi-Krychman
Junior Varsity:
Most Improved : Preston Towe
MVP: Carl Jiang
Girls JV Lacrosse
Breakers played a junior varsity schedule this season going 11-3 overall and 8-0 in the Sunset League. Coach Paul Storke announced the following awards:
MVP: Zoe Cox, led the team in goals, assists and faceoffs won.
Most Improved: Marie Audebert, led the team in shooting percentage
Softball
Sunset Wave All-League:
1st Team: Sophie Beshear
2nd Team: Ava Gonzales and Cailin Mulvaney
Team MVP: Sophie Beshear
Team Offensive Players of the Year: Ava Gonzales and Cailin Mulvaney
Team Defensive Player of the Year: Chayil Miller
Swimming
Kari Damato returned for her 11th season after taking a maternity leave last season. The Boys squad went 1-4 against very tough competition to finish 3rd in the Sunset Wave League. The squad went on to finish 25th in the D-1 CIF finals. The Girls won the Sunset Wave League and were 3-2 overall with league victories over Edison, Huntington Beach, and Marina. In CIF, Laguna finished 26th in D-1.
All-Sunset Wave League Swimmers:
Boys
Dive: Chase Shipp
100 Free: Will Kelly
200 Free Relay: Holden Seybold, Hutton Ledger, Coleman Judd, Will Kelly
400 Free Relay: Holden Seybold, Hutton Ledger, Coleman Judd, Will Kelly
Girls:
200 MR: Addie Hudzinski, Lauren Schneider, Ava Houlahan, Ava Knepper
200 IM: Addie Hudzinski
50 Free: Ava Knepper
100 Fly: va Houlahan
100 Free: Ava Knepper
200 Free Relay: Kara Carver, Addie Hudzinski, Ava Houlahan, and Ava Knepper
Boys Tennis
The team completed their 88th season with a second place finish in the Sunset Wave League but stumbled with a first round loss in the Division 1 playoffs. Breakers finished the season 8-9.
Varsity:
MVP: Ian MacLaughlin
Most Improved: Peter Durand and Lucas Silverman
Team Captain: Ian MacLaughlin
Most Valuable Doubles Team Jeff and Chris Herkins
Junior Varsity:
MVP’s: (Doubles) Sterling Radisay and Nicolas Plaia
MVP: (Singles) Evan Pikoos
Track & Field
Eric Hulst Award: Melanie Falkowksi
Girls Distance Athlete of the Year: Melanie Falkowski
Coaches Award: Anoua Carrie
Girls Sprints/Jumps/Hurdles Athlete of the Year: Cadence Peery
Coaches Award: Rachael Dyrnaes
Coaches Award: Ariel Taub
Coaches Award: Morgan Welch
Boys Distance Athlete of the Year: Theo Drews
Coaches Award: Mack Crane-Henning
Boys Sprints/Jumps/Hurdles Athlete of the Year: Charles Roop
Boys Volleyball
Breakers held their annual banquet at Laguna Presbyterian on May 11 celebrating their 51 season of competition.
All Sunset Surf League:
1st Team: Gavin Zaengle (Jr-Setter), Oskar Hingel (Sr-OH)
Varsity Team Awards as announced by Coach Lance Stewart
Captains Award: Trey Ovens, Oskar Hingle
Defensive Player of the Year: Laird Garcia-Jurado
Offensive Player of the Year: Gavin Zaengle
Coaches Award: Logan Ribarich
Junior Varsity announced by Coach Cliff Amsden
Offensive Player of the Year: Ryan Halloran
Defensive Player of the Year: Dylan Siriani
Coaches Award: Francesco Capano
Captains Award: Parker Gapp and Silas Richland
Frosh-Soph announced by Coach Chanel Stewart
Offensive Player of the Year: Luke Singer
Defensive Player of the Year: Reid Guziak
Coaches Award: Ben Goodwin
Captains Award: Luke SingerView Our User Comment Policy