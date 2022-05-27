Sonder to reopen former Laguna Brisas Hotel

The Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce will welcome Sonder La Ensenada to the community with a ribbon-cutting at 5:30 p.m. on June 9.

Sonder La Ensenada, formally known as Laguna Brisas Hotel, has been updated and added to an impressive portfolio of hotels around the world. The San Francisco-based company operates in over 35 cities spread across 10 countries.

“We are thrilled to add Laguna Beach to our locations and we look forward to welcoming travelers to Sonder La Ensenada, our inaugural property in the city,” said Scott Blakeslee, area general manager for Sonder.

Interim President-CEO of the Chamber Paula Hornbuckle-Arnold said the hotel property at 1600 S. Coast Hwy. has been her neighbor for over 20 years.

“It has received a beautiful refresh and Laguna Beach is lucky to have a company who is interested in creating a quality product at an affordable price,” she said.

Music, light appetizers and refreshments will be served after the ribbon cutting.