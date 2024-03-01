Spring sports update: Week of March 1

BASEBALL (4-3)

Laguna lost a 1-0 nine-inning Newport Elks tournament contest to Tesoro on Thursday, Feb. 22, but came back on Saturday to defeat Orange 6-0 in a non-league game at Skipper Carrillo Field. Noah Neufield hit a home run, and Becker Sybrisky picked up the win, striking out 6. This past Tuesday, Laguna edged Capo Valley Christian 3-2 in a contest played at the high school. Up next is another tournament game on Friday, March 1 at Cerritos and next week, a non-league contest on Tuesday at Sunny Hills. Breakers host Huntington Beach on March 8 at Skipper Carrillo Field.

BOYS GOLF (1-0)

Laguna opened their season with a 210-260 match win over El Toro on February 27 at Ben Brown’s (par 32). Sophomore Trent Beason and freshman Beckett Thompson shot the low scores for Laguna, with each at 41. The other scores for Laguna included sophomore Teddy Hackett (42). freshman Kellinger Frey (43) and sophomore James Schroeder (43). League play opens on March 26 at Marina.

GIRLS LACROSSE (3-0)

Coach Paul Storke’s recap of the victory over Mission Viejo on Feb. 27: Laguna dominated the Diablos with Ruby Samson, six goals, Summer DiMaggio, three goals, and Piper Halpern, three goals, leading the charge on offense. Defender Alice Mitsuka played stellar defense and even notched a goal on a full-field run. Cailin Mulvaney dominated on the draw circle and Tess Smialowicz led all players from both squads with eight ground balls.

GIRLS BEACH VOLLEYBALL (1-2)

Laguna narrowly dropped a non-league match at Huntington on Tuesday, Feb. 27. Breakers will face Corona del Mar at Big Corona on Feb. 29 and will host Newport Harbor on Main Beach, March 5, in a Sunset Surf League match.

Match #3 Feb. 27 at Huntington Beach – Beach Blvd/PCH Courts- Lost 2-3

#1 Sienna Lee, Kaia Gamber – lost

#2 Layla Kollock/Arielle Tavey – won

#3 Savannah Farris/Hannah Miller – lost

#4 Zoey Bond/Elle Jumani – won

#5 Aubrey Anderson/Maddie Rootlieb – lost

SWIMMING

Laguna lost their opening league dual meet to Fountain Valley on Tuesday, Feb. 27 at the local pool. The Barons defeated the boys 125-33 and the girls 112-44. As of press time, event details were not available.

BOYS TENNIS (0-3)

The Breakers lost 12-6 to San Clemente on the local courts on Feb. 27. Luke Jolley swept his matches 6-2, 6-2, 6-1. The doubles team of Chris Herkins and Lucas Silverman won two sets, going 6-3, 6-7, 6-0 in their rounds. Seth Hanson won a singles match 6-3 for Laguna’s other point. Next week are matches with Dana Hills on March 5 and Riverside Poly the following day, both here in Laguna on the Park Avenue courts.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL (3-2)

The Breakers were off until March 1 when they host Northwood at Dugger Gym. Next week, they travel to JSerra for a match on March 6 and host Huntington Beach (7-1) on March 7.

Have a note/question on Laguna sports/correction/update? E-mail Frank at [email protected]. Looking for the 2023-24 High School schedules and scores? Check Laguna Beach High School on the Max Preps website.