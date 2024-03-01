Town Crier: Week of March 1

Patriots Day Parade CANCELLED

The 57th Laguna Beach Patriots Day Parade has been canceled after rain is predicted this Saturday.

“Our parade committee officers have decided that it is best to cancel our March 2 parade because of the threat of rain,” parade organizer Sandi Werthe said. “We are heartbroken that the step was necessary after six months planning, but feel that for the safety of our entries and all concerned, it is the best possible decision.”

According to the National Weather Service, the chance of precipitation on Saturday is 60 percent, with rain starting after 10 a.m. Wind speeds will be between 11 and 16 miles per hour, with gusts as high as 26 miles per hour.

This year’s parade was set to honor Grand Marshal Captain Rick Shoemaker; Honored Patriot of the Year Colonel Richard Seitz; Citizen of the Year Karyn Philippsen; Junior Citizens of the Year Elaina Seybold and Tyler Palino; Artist of the Year Mike Tauber and Athlete of the Year Brayden Belden.

Parade programs are still available by emailing [email protected].

March Art Start at Hotel Laguna

Come celebrate Spring with art, wine and hors d’oeuvres at Hotel Laguna on Thursday, March 7, from 5 to 6 p.m. This month’s featured artists are Robert Jones, Joshua King and Lovisa Kjerrgren. Saxophonist Jake Brown will provide lively music to enjoy while mingling with the art. The reception from 5 to 6 p.m. will open the evening, followed by Art Walk from 6 to 8 p.m. For more information, visit firstthursdaysartwalk.org.

Women’s Wellness Workshop to be Hosted in Laguna Beach March 9

A women’s wellness workshop will be held on Saturday, March 9, from 1 to 6 p.m. at High Vibe Studio in downtown Laguna Beach.

Discover how self-confidence impacts your day-to-day life and learn five proven ways to boost it. Leading the workshop is Kimberly Spreen-Glick, a wellness educator and coach with over 25 years of experience focused on program creation and teaching on fitness, wellness, yoga and leadership as well as professional and personal development. Email [email protected] for more information.

Laguna Playhouse Presents A Shayna Maidel

LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE presents A SHAYNA MAIDEL, written by Barbara Lebow and directed by Laguna Playhouse Artistic Director David Ellenstein. A SHAYNA MAIDEL will begin previews on Wednesday, March 13 and run through Sunday, March 31 at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Drive.

A SHAYNA MAIDEL (“a pretty girl” in Yiddish) is a touching memory play about two sisters reconnecting after years of separation and a hopeful story about the resiliency of the human spirit. The play, set in New York City in 1946, explores family, faith, and forgiveness in the pursuit of a better future.

Tickets range from $45 to $84 and can be purchased online at www.lagunaplayhouse.com or by calling (949) 497-2787.

Laguna Art Museum events

Live! At the Museum: Flucello – Sunday, March 3 at 1 p.m.

Step into the enchanting world of classical music with “BACH to the Future,” a mesmerizing concert featuring the dynamic flute and cello duo, Flucello, comprising the exceptional talents of Antonina Styczen on flute and Pola Benke on cello. Immerse yourself in a diverse repertoire that seamlessly weaves together timeless masterpieces by Johann Sebastian Bach with more modern gems by composers like Stravinsky and others. Experience the rich tapestry of sound with a unique twist, as the duo explores Reza Vali’s Persian Folk Songs, incorporating unconventional instruments like wine glasses and drums. “BACH to the Future” invites both seasoned enthusiasts and newcomers to revel in the beauty of classical music, creating an unforgettable musical journey for all.

Art Walk – Thursday, March 7 at 6 to 9 p.m.

First Thursdays Art Walk celebrates the diverse cultural art scene of Laguna Beach and is free to the public with participation by more than 30 member galleries. First Thursdays Art Walk is held on the first Thursday of every month from 6 to 9 p.m. The featured musician is Nick Yrizarry on guitar and the featured exhibition is Modern Alchemy. Admission to the museum is free on each month’s First Thursday Art Walk.

Artist Walkthrough: Modern Alchemy with Artist-Jeweler Adam Neeley – Saturday, March 9 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Join acclaimed artist-jeweler Adam Neeley for a captivating gallery walkthrough tour, where each piece tells a story of intricate craftsmanship and artistic inspiration. Neeley’s passion for blending traditional goldsmith techniques with modern technology shines through as he unveils the unique narratives behind his stunning creations, inviting visitors to immerse themselves in the world of fine jewelry as both art and adornment. The tour will last approximately 45 minutes, with the opportunity to ask questions.

Details and ticket information for all events can be found at www.lagunaartmuseum.org/events.