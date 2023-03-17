Spring Sports Update: Week of March 17

By Frank Aronoff | LB Indy

SPRING SPORTS UPDATE

BASEBALL (3-3-1)

Laguna dropped a 6-1 contest on March 13 at home, losing to Corona del Mar. The Breakers trailed 1-0 entering the sixth inning, but two errors fueled a 4-run inning for the Sea Kings, putting the game away. The lone Breaker run was a solo home run by Max Sands. Laguna traveled to Fountain Valley (4-4) on March 15 and hosted Los Alamitos (8-1) on March 17, and traveled to Huntington Beach (4-6) on March 22. League play begins on March 24 with Newport Harbor.

Statistic Leaders after seven games:

Average: .381 – Joey Capobianco

Hits: 8 – Joey Capobianco

RBIs: 4 – Griffin Naess

Innings Pitched: 20 – Griffin Naess

Pitching ERA: 0.000 – Griffin Naess

Strikeouts: 30 – Griffin Naess

Full Stats are posted on Max Preps

SSCIF D4 Poll for March 13: 1 – Northwood, 2 – Glendora, 3 – Canyon/Anaheim, 4 – Laguna Beach, 5 – Crean Lutheran, 6 – El Segundo, 7 – La Habra, 8 – Upland, 9 – El Rancho, 10 – Arrowhead Christian, OTHERS: St Francis, Chaparral, Hemet

BOYS GOLF (3-0)

Laguna defeated El Toro 216-217 on March 8 at Tijeras Creek Golf Club. Scoring for the Breakers were Russell Franconi-Krychman (JR) = 40, Kiyan Arshadi (Fr) = 41, Chase Tyson (JR) = 45, Ranen Seeck (JR) = 45 and Hudson Mills (Fr) = 45. The squad was hoping to play this past week, weather permitting.

GIRLS LACROSSE (3-2)

Emmy Regal scored six goals to lead Laguna to a 15-11 win over Capistrano Valley on March 14 at Guyer Field. The Breakers continue their non-league schedule next week, hosting Laguna Hills on March 20 and Mission Viejo on March 21. They close the month on the road and begin league play in April.

GIRLS BEACH VOLLEYBALL (3-3, 0-2)

Laguna struggled with another narrow loss, this time to Los Alamitos (4-1) on March 9 in Seal Beach. The two schools will face off on Main Beach later this month on March 28.

Los Alamitos at Seal Beach/4th Street

#1 – Grace Christian/Meg Gardner lost 24-26, 11-21

#2 – Dempsey Sadler/Hayes Frith lost 21-18, 19-21, 13-15

#3 – Ava Steris/Maddie Rootleib lost 21-14, 10-21, 9-15

#4 – Katie Halvorson/Macey Draper lost 12-21, 21-14, 11-15

#5 – Bella Piskun/Ivy Bianchi lost 8-21, 22-24

SWIMMING

A dual meet scheduled with Corona del Mar last Monday, March 13, was canceled. Laguna is scheduled to host Huntington Beach on March 22 in a non-league meet. The league meets are March 28 at Newport Harbor, April 4 at Marina and April 18 with Edison at the Laguna Community Pool. Laguna Girls are the defending Wave League champions.

BOYS TENNIS (0-5)

Laguna lost a close 10-8 non-league match at Dana Hills on Thursday, March 9. Chris Herkins led singles, going 6-4, 5-7, 6-1 in his sets, while the #1 and # 2 doubles teams also went 2-1. Owen Britt/Lucas Silverman went 3-6, 6-3, 6-1 in their sets, while Nick Plais and Michael Hoefler went 6-3, 2-6, 6-3.

Like most outdoor sports this month – the weather is affecting scheduled matches.

TRACK and FIELD

Laguna will host the annual ASICS Trophy Meet on March 18 at Hulst Oval at Guyer Field. This will be a major track event attended by many top Southern California schools. The meet was first held back in 1937 and, for many years, provided track competition for smaller schools.

The schedule and more information are available at www.lbhsathletics.com/trophyinvite.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL (0-4)

Laguna lost a tough three-set match to San Clemente 25-23, 25-12, 25-21 on March 8 at Dugger Gym in the fifty-fourth best-of-five set meeting between the two rivals. The first set was tied at 23 all, but Laguna could not close it out. Jake Mauro led the team in hitting with eight kills, while Logan Ribarich added seven kills and two aces. Kai Patchell also had eight kills and added two aces and a block. The Breakers still lead the series 32-22.

On March 9, the squad lost to #1 Newport Harbor (16-1) 25-14, 25-18, 25-16, with Jake Mauro leading the team in kills. Kai Patchell recorded four aces with some very tough servicing against the Tars.

This past week, Laguna was at Corona del Mar (9-3) on Wednesday and traveled to Edison (12-6) on March 17 for the league opener. Laguna is home on March 22 with Fountain Valley and at Marina on March 24.

