Street Beat: Week of March 9 to March 16

March 9

DUI. Andres Alvarez, 24, of Murrieta was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving and blowing over 0.08% blood alcohol content. He was held on a $5,000 bail.

Bench warrant. Valerian James Brown, 63, of San Clemente was arrested on suspicion of a misdemeanor bench warrant. He was held on a $2,500 bail.

March 10

DUI, possession of a controlled substance to sell and paraphernalia, under the influence of drugs and driving while addicted to drugs. Gregory Joseph Meier, 36, of Costa Mesa was arrested on suspicion of a felony count of drug possession with intent to sell and misdemeanor counts of drug paraphernalia possession, DUI, driving while addicted to drugs, possession of a controlled substance and being under the influence of a controlled substance. He was held without bail.

Defrauding an innkeeper. Jaime Lyn Tallos, 28, of Philadelphia, Penn. was arrested on suspicion of defrauding an innkeeper of over $400. She was held on a $20,000 bail.

Shoplifting, false identification, bench warrant and under the influence. Joshua David Poeske, 34, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of giving false identification to specific peace officers, shoplifting, being under the influence of a controlled substance and an outstanding bench warrant. He was held without bail.

DUI. A 64-year-old Long Beach man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on a $2,500 bail.

Domestic violence. Jacqueline Elaine Finn, 30, of Minneapolis, Minn. was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence with minor injury. She was held on a $50,000 bail.

March 11

Bench warrant, Feinai Saipani Eli, 48, was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance, having an outstanding bench warrant and being in the possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia. He was held on a $3,000 bail.

Disorderly conduct. Annessa Marlene Brooks, 24, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct due to alcohol. She was held on a $500 bail.

March 12

Bench warrant. Emma Paula Bridges, 36, of Anaheim was arrested on suspicion of an outstanding bench warrant. She was held on a $471.90 bail.

March 13

Bench warrant, resisting an executive officer. Joshua Anthony Martinez Rivas, 26, of Corona was arrested on suspicion of an outstanding felony bench warrant and resisting an executive officer. He was held on a $45,000 bail.

Battery. Guillermo Alexander Rivera, 51, of Corona was arrested on suspicion of battery of a spouse, ex-spouse or date. He was held on a $10,000 bail.

DUI. Gregory Joseph Meier, 36, of Costa Mesa was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol. He was held without bail.

March 14

Bench warrant, Jose David Gonzales, 45, was arrested on suspicion of felony vehicle theft and an outstanding misdemeanor bench warrant. He was held on a $25,000 bail.

Trespassing, vandalism. Gregg William Ratner, 70, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor trespassing and occupying property without consent and a felony charge of vandalism with damage totaling $400 or more. He was held on a $20,500 bail.

Disorderly conduct. Jack Christopher Nese, 27, of San Diego was arrested on suspicion of a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct due to alcohol. He was held on a $500 bail.

Parole violation. Kyle Martin Cole, 48, of Oxnard was arrested on suspicion on a felony parole violation. He was held without bail.

Bench warrant. Peter Barend Frederick Steen, 25, of Irvine was arrested on suspicion of an outstanding bench warrant. He was held on a $10,000 bail.

March 15

Possession of a controlled substance. Carlos Alfonso Hernandez, 28, of Lake Forest was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance. He was held without bail.