Spring Sports Updates

Share this:

Boys Volleyball (8-4)

San Clemente Tops Breakers

This past Tuesday, Laguna could not finish and dropped a tough fought match to San Clemente 21-15, 25-21, 19-25, 19-25. Andrew Reavis led the squad with 19 kills while Geste Bianchi had 18 kills and two solo blocks. Libero Booker Frith added 13 digs, Middle Milo Zegowitz contributed with two block assists and five kills. Josh Meiswinkle dished out 38 assists, three kills, and two block assists.

Top-ranked Mira Costa Sweeps Breakers

Making their first appearance in Dugger Gym in 42 seasons, Mira Costa quickly showed why they are the top team this season as they swept the Breakers 25-19, 25-18, 25-20 on March 4 before a good-sized crowd. The key difference between the two teams was the Mustangs’ consistency and defense which resulted in a number of long rallies. The visitors served tough and Laguna was missing their key serve receive specialist, Tanner Mauro who they hope will return before league play. Geste Bianchi was the top kill leader for the Breakers with 13, Andrew Reavis added 12. Laguna had 9 serve receive errors off the tough Mustang serves.

Southern Section CIF Division 1 Poll for March 9: 1 – Mira Costa, 2 – Corona del Mar, 3 – Loyola, 4 – Huntington Beach, 5 – Newport Harbor, 6 – San Clemente, 7 – Mater Dei, 8 – Laguna Beach, 9 – Palos Verdes, 10 – Newbury Park, 11 – Santa Barbara, 12 – Burroughs/Burbank, 13 – Servite, 14 – Oak Park, 15 – Redondo Union, 16 – Tesoro, 17 – Los Alamitos, 18 – Saddleback Valley Christian, 19 – West Ranch, 20 – Dana Hills.

For the latest schedules and scores, all levels, go to the team pages at lbhs.lbusd.org/athletics/teams

Baseball (8-1)

Huntington Ends Win Streak 16-4

The Oilers, ranked seventh this week in Division 1 used three home runs and 17 hits to crush Laguna 16-4 this past Monday at Skipper Carrillo Field to end the 8-0 run. The visitors led 5-1 after one inning and 13-1 before Breakers could score another run. Laguna did manage seven hits but gave up three errors.

Laguna surprised Edison 4-3

Last Friday in their first Sunset Surf League crossover game Laguna survived a bottom of the seventh inning comeback by the host Chargers that fell short. Aiden Kidd pitched six innings allowing two runs striking out 6. Eric Silva had two of Laguna’s six hits.

Statistical leaders – 8 Games (Thru Edison)

Average: .500 Nolan Smith; Hits:14 – Nolan Smith; Runs: 12 – Charlie Pillsbury; Runs Batted In: 11 – Charlie Pillsbury Doubles: 5 – Ardan Booth; Triples: 2 – Charlie Pillsbury; Stolen Bases: 6 – Nolan Smith

Pitching Wins: 3 – Jackson Yelland, Aiden Kidd; Strikeouts: 24 – Aiden Kidd; ERA: 0..47 Jackson Yelland

Girls Sand Volleyball (2-0)

The San Clemente match scheduled for March 10 was moved to March 16. That match was cancelled Thursday.

Softball (0-2)

Scheduled games with Santa Rosa Academy, Saddleback Valley Christian, and San Diego were cancelled.

Boys Tennis (5-0)

March 5: Laguna 11 at Laguna Hills 7

Laguna won four singles sets and seven doubles to take the match. Andrew Johnson and Mo Berri swept their three sets 7-6, 7-5, 6-0.

March 9: Laguna 15 at St Margaret’s 3

Breakers defeated the Tartans on the Saddleback College courts on Monday as Doubles won all nine sets.

In singles, Ian MacLaughlin split his sets 0-6, 7-5. Peter Durand won 6-4, Constantin Nasiell won two of his three sets, 6-2, 1-6, 6-1, and Taro Sakai did the same, 6-0, 0-6, 7-5. In Doubles the team of Matt Berk and Diego Tellez won 6-2, 6-3, 6-1. The other teams winning sets were Andrew Johnson and Mo Berri, Jeff Herkins and Mo Berri, Casey Boehm and Kyle Herkins, Andrew Doung and Matthew Doung. Breakers are 6-2 against St Margaret’s since 2000.

Rick Conkey’s squad started Sunset Wave League play at Marina on March 12.

Southern Section CIF Division 2 Poll for March 9: 1 – Portola, 2 – Viewpoint, 3 – Laguna Beach, 4 – ML King, 5 – WS Hart, 6 – Culver City, 7 – Canyon High School of Anaheim, 8 – Crespi, 9 – Simi Valley, 10 – Royal, Temple City, Trabuco Hills (Tie)