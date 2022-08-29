St. Mary’s Episcopal Church Women give back to nonprofits

The St. Mary’s Episcopal Church Women (ECW) Philanthropy Committee recently awarded grants to several organizations, both local and nationwide. The beneficiaries include Sally’s Fund, Casa Teresa, Miry’s List, Creative Identity, Project Bike Love, St. Michael’s Riverside, and the Friendship Shelter. These organizations support seniors, the homeless, or women and girls.

Sally’s Fund provides transportation and other essential services to meet the needs of Laguna Beach seniors.

Casa Teresa provides Orange County pregnant women in crisis a home to begin their healing journey.

Miry’s List provides a way for people to fund household necessities for refugee families arriving in the United States.

Creative Identity is a therapeutic music and expressive arts program supporting artists and musicians with developmental and intellectual disabilities.

Project Bike Love provides bikes to women facing financial hardship.

St. Michael’s Riverside’s vision is to serve as a model for addressing the City’s homeless population, and to create additional affordable housing, and maximizing the use of the church-owned land while meeting both the City’s public needs and the Church’s commitment to service.

Friendship Shelter provides multiple services to people experiencing homelessness with a focus on finding permanent housing for each individual.

To raise funds for such worthy organizations, St. Mary’s ECW has been hosting its summer concert series. The remaining concerts will feature Jason Freddy on Sept. 17 and Tommy Benson on Oct. 8: Tickets are $25 with meals and drinks available as an add-on option. Reservations are required, by presale only at ecwstmaryslb.org.