The Laguna Beach Firefighters Association will once again host its Labor Day pancake breakfast from 7 to 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 5 at Heisler Park, 375 Cliff Dr. The union’s last Labor Day breakfast was in 2019. An $8 meal includes two pancakes, two sausage, coffee and juice. The event is made possible with collaboration from Mozambique, Skyloft, and Laguna Fish Co.