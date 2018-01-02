Standouts of 2017’s Top Photos

Local pro Tyler Stanaland defies gravity during the 54th Brooks Street Surfing Classic that took place in October. Photo by Mark Golter.
Paramedic firefighters on the third level surround construction worker Apolinar Fermin Barcenas, who fell to his death at a job site on Diamond Street in June. A labor department inquiry led to an $85,550 penalty against Decco Construction for 11 job site violations, which the framing contractor contested in November. Photo by Loraine Mullen-Kress.
Chase Benson and Kate Storke promenade with their fifth grade Top of the World Elementary classmates, a culmination in June of their studies about westward expansion. Photo by Amy Orr.
Sheriff’s deputies airlift out an unconscious teen from an isolated cove in South Laguna, a rescue that involved three helicopters, a practice that continues to cause friction between fire fighters and sheriff’s deputies. Photo by John Thomas.
First place in the annual Laguna Bluebelt photo contest went to professional R. Scott Elgram’s “Silver Ocean” in May. Photo by R. Scott Engram.
Painters in May paint over the short-lived “Charming” mural, installed by British street artist Ben Eine in 2015. Building owner Mo Honarkar’s promise of a replacement has yet to materialize. Photo by Brad Wood.
Even the youngest parade-goers show their enthusiasm for the 51st Patriot’s Day Parade in March. Photo by Mike Altishin.
Retiring local contractor Sonny Myers unloads donated gear for use in hurricane-ravaged Texas neighborhoods that were delivered by residents Josh Nuefeld and Jeremy Farris. Photo by Charlie Craig.