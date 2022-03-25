State panel earmarks $16.5M for Coast Highway upgrades

The California Transportation Commission recently announced an earmark of $16.5 million for a pair of projects along Coast Highway from 7th Avenue to Ruby Street.

This segment of highway in South Laguna will see the addition of curb ramps, sidewalks, and driveways to Americans with Disabilities Act standards and construct bike lanes and sidewalk gap closures. The highway will also be repaved.

The earmarks are a portion of the $578 million set aside by the State to improve roads, Senate Bill 1 provided more than half of the funding.

“We are very pleased with the substantial influx of funds the State has put toward Coast Highway project within Laguna Beach,” Mark McAvoy, Director of Public Works, said in a prepared statement. “We will continue to partner and work with them to complete the project as approved by the Planning Commission while trying to minimize impacts to our community and traveling public.”

Caltrans Acting Director Steven Keck also lauded the state panel for funding much-needed infrastructure upgrades.

“The CTC’s welcome decision to green light more than half a billion dollars to maintain and repair California’s aging transportation infrastructure is not only in keeping with our time-tested ‘fix-it-first’ strategy but also represents another big step to build and maintain a transportation system that serves all who travel in California, whether by foot, bicycle, bus, train or automobile,” Keck said in a press release.