Street Beat

Sunday, Dec. 2

Drunk driving. 12:33 a.m. Canyon Acres Drive and Laguna Canyon Road. A 27-year-old Hollywood woman was arrested for DUI and held for $2,500 bail.

Saturday, Dec. 1

Traffic stop. 1:57 a.m. 2200 block of Laguna Canyon Road. A 39-year-old Irvine man was arrested for DUI and held for $2,500 bail.

Fraud report. 11:42 a.m. 1900 block of Park Avenue. A resident reported wiring money through a bank for a vehicle being sold online. Total loss was $31,700.

Vehicle burglary. 2:04 p.m. 30800 block of Coast Highway. On Nov. 30 around noon, a woman’s wallet and purse were stolen from her car. She believes the car was locked. Total loss was $3,000.

Hit/run. 3:52 p.m. South Coast Highway and Cleo Street. A truck was hit by a private limousine bus, which continued to travel southbound on Coast Highway. The right side of the vehicle was “smashed” and the owner was unable to get into the vehicle.

Traffic stop. 11:33 p.m. Oak Street and Glenneyre Street. A 57-year-old Laguna Beach man was arrested for DUI.

Friday, Nov. 30

Grand theft. 11:05 a.m. 400 block of Legion Street. A person reported finding an ad on Craigslist for a rental property and wiring $1,900 through Chase bank. They wanted to report the lost funds.

Grand theft. 4:03 p.m. 31800 Coast Highway. A person reported that while she was a patient at a hospital, her purse was taken from the chair next to her during an appointment. Total loss was over $1,000.