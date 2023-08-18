Street Beat: Aug. 10 to Aug. 16 

Aug. 10

DUI. Daniel Mora, 35, of Chino, was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving and blowing on or more than 0.08 percent blood alcohol level. He was held on $5,000 bail.

Marijuana and cocaine possession, DUI. Jonathan Steven Koester, 42, of Chandler, Ariz., was arrested on suspicion of possessing more than 28.5 grams of marijuana and 4 grams of cocaine. He was also arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held without bail.

DUI. A 29-year-old Laguna Beach man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol. He was held on $2,500 bail.

DUI, battery on an officer, hit and run. Katie Cristine Bettridge, 41, of Laguna Beach, was arrested on suspicion of battery on a peace officer or emergency personnel, a hit and run causing property damage and driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol. She was held without bail.

Bench warrant. Richard Joseph Garcia, 34, of Costa Mesa, was arrested on suspicion of an outstanding bench warrant. He was held on $1,500 bail.

Aug. 11

Forgery, bench warrant, DUI, driving on a suspended license. Amado Hernandezmeneses, 41, of Santa Ana, was arrested on suspicion of driving on a suspended license, forging an official seal and false checks, records or certificates. He was also arrested on suspicion of an outstanding bench warrant. He was held on $33,500 bail.

Disorderly conduct. Antony Alland Arkel, 49, of Beverly Hills, was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct due to alcohol. He was held on $500 bail.

Aug. 12

Disorderly conduct. Andrea Ballesteros Dayana, 28, of Seattle, Wash., was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct due to alcohol. She was held on $500 bail.

Battery. Jason Olmedo, 28, of Santa Ana, was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery, battery on a person and assault on a person. He was held on $1,500 bail.

Battery. Carlos Alfredo Rivera, 35, of Anaheim, was arrested on suspicion of battery on a person. He was held on $500 bail.

Burglary, false identification to peace officers. Janet Lynn Rongaus, 56, of Anaheim, was arrested on suspicion of felony burglary and giving false identification to peace officers. She was held on $50,000 bail.

DUI. A 27-year-old Dana Point woman was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. She was held on $2,500 bail.

DUI, driving on a suspended license. Jaclyn Marie Klee, 34, of Los Gatos, was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving and driving on a suspended license. She was held on $5,000 bail.

Aug. 13

Possession of a controlled narcotic and paraphernalia. Kathleen Elizabeth Hughes, 46, of Huntington, was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled narcotic, substance and paraphernalia. She was held on $5,500 bail.

Disorderly conduct. Glen William Riethmeier, 58, of Santa Ana, was arrested on suspicion of was arrested on suspicion of alcohol-related disorderly conduct. He was held without bail.

Domestic violence, failure to provide blood or saliva. Valeriy Vasilyevich Ovechkin, 47, of Laguna Beach, was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence with minor injury and failing to provide blood or saliva. He was held without bail.

Aug. 14

Outstanding bench warrants. Edward Patrick Schillizzi, 67, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of 25 counts of misdemeanor bench warrants. He was held on $37,500 bail.

Aug. 15

No arrests made.