Town Crier: Week of Aug. 18

ECW’s Summer Concert Series Finale this Saturday

Episcopal Church Women of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church (ECW) will host its final concert of its Summer Series IV on St. Mary’s ocean view terrace on Saturday, Aug. 19, at 5:30 p.m. By previous concertgoers’ demand, the Black Orchid Duo is back, playing rock and blues for the community.

Ed Krajec is a popular local musician who teaches guitar at Laguna’s Guitar Shoppe. Danny Beissel is well known through his time with Train and Sugar Ray, so it will be a rockin’ good time! All proceeds go to local charities such as Sally’s Fund, Creative Identity, Wayfarers Youth Shelter, the Laguna Food Pantry, the Friendship Shelter and others. We also have opportunity prizes, including an Italian-themed basket, gift certificates to local restaurants, wine, and more. ECW hopes this will be a sell-out event like the last concert. Tickets may be purchased at www.ecwstmaryslb.org.

Platters Unveiled, For Sale at Art-To-Go

The Artists Fund at the Festival of Arts invites art lovers to a special release of ceramic platters at Festival of Arts on Sunday, Aug. 20, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Attendees may also enjoy limited-time savings of 20 percent off all originals in the Art-To-Go exhibition. Proceeds from sales support the Artist Hardship and Enrichment Grant Funds.

More than 15 platters and tiles were decorated by Festival exhibitors, who volunteered their time during a recent platter painting party. Silky Underglazes and platters, measuring an impressive 17 inches, were donated by Laguna Clay Company.

Finished ceramics will be available for sale alongside the Art-To-Go limited-time 20 percent off sale, featuring 60 originals donated by Festival exhibitors. The special sale will be offered from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. only. Afterward, Art-To-Go will remain available daily at regularly marked prices.

Unsold platters will return to the Festival grounds for the Platters and Art-To-Go silent auction sell-out on Sunday, Aug. 27, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Collectors should arrive early, as bid sheet closures start at 7:15 p.m.

All buyers qualify for a drawing to win a two-night stay at The Tides Inn. For information, visit TheArtistsFund-FoA.org or call (949) 612-1949.

MOM Investco Entities to Host Town Hall – New Date Announcement

The investor group MOM Entities will host a town hall meeting for Laguna Beach residents at Hotel Laguna on Wednesday, Sept. 6, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. to answer questions about the future of Hotel Laguna and other area properties. To be invited, email your full name and address to [email protected].

Six-Week Writing Workshop on Offer at Susi Q

Lynette Brasfield, an award-winning novelist and former Cal State Fullerton writing instructor, will lead a six-week class entitled “Write Your Story: Novel, memoir or short story – it’s up to you!”

Through fun written exercises, discussions and workshopping, participants will explore what makes sense for their story and discuss the joys and challenges inherent in each approach. All ages and levels of experience are welcome.

“Novels, memoirs and short stories are all enriched when writers have a solid understanding of characterization, dialogue and ways to keep the reader reading,” Brasfield said. “Most importantly, we’ll discuss participants’ goals, specifically which format might best suit not only the story they have in mind but also their particular skills.”

Brasfield’s class will take place on six consecutive Thursdays between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m., starting Sept. 21, with the final class on Oct. 26. Cost is $96 for all six classes. To register, go online to www.thesusiq.org and click on Classes. To RSVP by phone, call (949) 715-8105 or email [email protected].

Susi Q is increasingly becoming a destination for local writers and readers. Not only does the center host the successful “Evenings with an Author,” which will feature Lisa See at a sold-out event in September, but it is also home to the Third Street Writers and Laguna Beach Writers’ Workshop.

Catmosphere Adoption Event Coming Up

On Saturday, Aug. 26, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Catmosphere Laguna cats and kittens will be featured for adoption at Gelson’s Laguna Beach location, 30922 Pacific Coast Highway. More information about the adoption event can be found by contacting the Catmosphere Laguna Foundation at (949) 619-MEOW (6369) or [email protected]. Future adoption event dates continue monthly throughout the year.

Susi Q to Provide Forward-thinking End-of-life Care Planning

Nonprofit Susi Q will offer Honoring Your Life: End of Life Care Planning, a series of four free workshops during which participants are invited to discuss thoughtful choices related to healthcare and end-of-life preparations, regardless of their current health status.

The free workshops will take place Sept. 14, Oct. 12 and Nov. 9 between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. at the Susi Q Center, 380 Third Street.

Facilitator of the workshops, Susi Q’s Director of Aging in Place Services Rickie Redman noted, “End-of-life planning represents a profound opportunity for individuals to embrace empowerment, express creativity, and demonstrate self-love. Through active participation, you will learn how to seamlessly integrate your personal preferences and deeply held values into your end-of-life care, thereby ensuring a sense of solace for both yourself and your cherished ones.”

September’s workshop will focus on Advance Directives, October on Palliative and Hospice Care and November on Burial, Funeral and Legacy.

Register online for the event at www.thesusiq.org or to RSVP by phone, call (949) 715-8105 or email [email protected].

Upcoming Laguna Art Museum Programs

Self-Help Graphics & Art: A Celebratory Lecture – Aug. 20 at 11 a.m.

Amid the revelries of the opening weekend festivities for the new exhibition, “Marking an Era: Celebrating Self Help Graphics & Art at 50,” opening on Aug. 19, join the museum for an enlightening discourse led by Kevin Cruz Amaya. Diving into the cultural impact of Self Help Graphics & Art and the intricate world of printmaking, Cruz Amaya brings a wealth of knowledge as a doctoral candidate in Chicana/o and Central American studies at UCLA.

Storytime Saturday – Aug. 26 at 11 a.m.

Bring your little ones to Laguna Art Museum for an interactive Storytime and art-making experience that is truly magical. Our engaging read-alouds will be complemented by mindfulness exercises, art projects, and in-gallery activities that foster meaningful connections with caregivers and others. This month’s session will feature “Remarkably You” by Pat Zietlow Miller and illustrated by Patrice Barton, followed by a self-portrait activity celebrating all the remarkable qualities that make each child unique.

Art Workshop: Figure Drawing – Aug. 27 at 4 p.m.

Unleash your artistic prowess under the guidance of Peter Zokosky, the luminary Chair of MFA Drawing + Painting at LCAD. Delve into the timeless art of figure drawing, drawing inspiration from the Joseph Kleitsch exhibition. A live model and essential supplies await you as you embark on this creative odyssey. Unlock your potential in the world of artistry. Reserve your spot now.

More information on all upcoming LAM events can be found at lagunaartmuseum.org/events.