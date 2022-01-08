Street Beat: Dec. 29, 2021 to Jan. 1, 2022

Wednesday, Dec. 29

Disturbance. 300 block of 3rd St. 1:06 p.m. The reporting party stated there was a female patient throwing chairs outside the location while attempting to get in. The woman had shown up to get a prescription and got angry after it was given to her. Margaret Lofren Boll, was held on a $15,000 bail for an outstanding Harbor Court warrant for resisting arrest.

Thursday, Dec. 30

Drunk driving. 200 block of Cliff Drive. 7:12 p.m. Jorge Tarangogalicia, 53, was arrested on suspicion of DUI and driving with a license suspended for reckless driving. He was held on a $5,000 bail.

Restraining order violation. 21000 block of Raquel Road. 7:50 p.m. The reporting party is receiving text messages against a restraining order. The man then attempted to come in the front door before he left the scene. Officers located him walking along Laguna Canyon Road. When officers attempted to contact him he hid under a bridge near the dog park and held him a gunpoint until he complied with their commands. Robert Harold Nichols, 50, was arrested on suspicion of violating a court order. He was held on a $15,000 bail.

Attempted murder. 31900 block of Sunset Ave. 9:41 p.m. A man said he was hiding in the bathroom after his girlfriend attempted to stab him before driving away from the scene. Officers arrived and found the man bleeding from the neck and cuts to his face and provided first aid. The woman was located and detained in Mission Hills. Kaila Arella Fernandez, 20, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. She was held on a $500,000 bail.

Friday, Dec. 31

Drunk driving. Philips Street and Laguna Canyon Road. 4:05 p.m. A silver Prius was reported for driving on a rim and swerving. A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on a $2,500 bail.

Drunk driving. Niguel Road and Coast Highway. 10:56 p.m. A 69-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on a $2,500 bail.

Saturday, Jan. 1

False identification. Bluebird Canyon Road and Coast Highway. 8:43 a.m. A 35-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and false identification. She was held on a $22,500 bail.