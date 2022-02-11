Street Beat: Feb. 4 to Feb 9, 2022

Friday, Feb. 4

DUI. A 54-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs. She was held on a $2,500 bail.

Elder abuse. Nicholas Stephen Carabba, 45, was arrested on suspicion of felony causing harm to an elder or dependent adult and damaging a wireless communication device. He was held on a $50,000 bail.

DUI. A 64-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on a $5,000 bail.

Saturday, Feb. 5

DUI. A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on a $5,000 bail.

Resisting arrest. Charles Edward Wong Wolfe, 51, was arrested on suspicion of resisting or obstructing a police officer. His bail amount wasn’t immediately available.

Burglary tools. David Lopez, 31, was arrested on suspicion of joyriding, possession of burglary tools, drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, and parole violation. He was held without bail.

Sunday, Feb. 6

Drug possession. Ashlyn Janelle Johnson, 25, was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was held on a $1,000 bail.

Vandalism. Arash Rahimi, 43, was arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism. He was held on a $20,000 bail.

Monday, Feb. 7

Resisting arrest. Mohammad Saja Ahmen Elsamman, 25, was arrested on suspicion of felony resisting arrest. He was held on a $25,000 bail.

Tuesday, Feb. 8

Domestic battery. Arnold Ramirez, 30, was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic battery and false imprisonment. He was held on a $10,500 bail.

Trespassing. Marisa L. Torti, 51, was arrested on suspicion of obstructing operation of a business. Her bail amount wasn’t immediately available.

Wednesday, Feb. 9

Trespassing. Jonathan Michael Smith, 36, was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor trespassing and parole violation. He was held without bail.

Domestic battery. Craig Wilson Dusenberry, 79, was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery. He was held on a $10,000 bail.

Editor’s Note: The Laguna Beach Police Department continues to post arrest logs to the city website but these documents omit publicly releasable information: time and location of arrest, time and date of booking, and the factual circumstances surrounding the arrest.

A public records request was filed Monday seeking additional details on the above arrests. As of press time, the Independent’s request was still pending.