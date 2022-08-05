Street Beat: July 27 to Aug. 1, 2022

Wednesday, July 27

Public intoxication. Richard Glenn Swinford, 54, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication. He was held on a $500 bail.

Trespassing. Wesley Tyler Smith, 39, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor trespassing. He was held on a $500 bail.

Thursday, July 28

Drug paraphernalia. Sean Thomas Fante, 42, was arrested on suspicion go drug paraphernalia possession. He was held without bail.

DUI. A 42-year-old Newport Beach woman was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. She was held on a $5,000 bail.

Obstructing officers. Christian Noe Baez Soledad, 19, of Anaheim was arrested on suspicion of obstructing a police officer. His bail amount wasn’t immediately available.

Domestic violence. Cindy Joan Urdaneta Gonzalez, 37, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic battery with minor injury. She was held without bail.

Friday, July 29

DUI. A 50-year-old Laguna Beach woman was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. She was held on a $5,000 bail.

Drug possession. Rafael Garcia Corado, 41, of Santa Ana was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance for sale, felony transportation of a controlled substance for sale, and driving without a license. He was held on a $50,500 bail.

Drug possession. Vincent Lamont Robinson, 39, of Victorville was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance for sale, felony transportation of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia possession, and driving on a license suspended for DUI. He was held without bail.

Domestic battery. Alyona Herceg, 40, of Huntington Beach was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic battery. She was held without bail.

Bench warrant. Fern Louis Darling, 54, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of two misdemeanor bench warrants and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was held on a $10,500 bail.

Battery. Eric Allen Malin, 57, of Santa Ana was arrested on suspicion of battery of a person, fighting in a public place, contempt of court, drug paraphernalia possession, and methamphetamine possession. He was held on a $17,000 bail.

Saturday, July 30

Domestic battery. Todd Jeffrey Burns, 58, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic battery with minor injury. He was held on a $50,000 bail.

Concealed weapon. Donna Rhea Acosta, 63, of Lake Elsinore was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor carrying a concealed dagger, methamphetamine possession, and drug paraphernalia possession.

Sunday, July 31

DUI. A 23-year-old Irvine woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI. She was held on a $5,000 bail.

DUI. Matthew James McCulloch, 65, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving with a prior DUI charge. He was held on a $10,000 bail.

Public intoxication. Christina Marie Miller, 30, of Ocean, Wash., was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication. She was held on a $500 bail.

DUI. A 24-year-old Dana Point woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI. She was held on a $2,500 bail.

Drug possession. Francisco Daniel Ramirez Castellano, 29, of Los Angeles was arrested on suspicion of methamphetamine possession. He was held on a $500 bail.

DUI. Eva Johanna Lanesskog, 23, of Claremont was arrested on suspicion of DUI. She was held on a $5,000 bail.

Public intoxication. Lisa Leah Bird, 61, of Newport Beach was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication. She was held on a $500 bail.

Monday, Aug. 1

Public intoxication. Gerald James Delaney, 61, of Dana Point was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication. He was held on a $500 bail.

Editor’s Note: The Laguna Beach Police Department continues to post arrest logs to the city website but these documents omit publicly releasable information: time and location of arrest, time and date of booking, and the factual circumstances surrounding the arrest.

A public records request was filed Monday seeking additional details on the above arrests. As of press time, the Independent’s request was still pending.