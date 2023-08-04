Street Beat: July 27 to Aug. 2

July 27

Trespassing. James Louis Durand, 63, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of trespassing and refusing to leave the property. He was held on a $500 bail.

License suspended. Jessi Ramos, 26, of Anaheim was arrested on suspicion of driving on a suspended license. He was held without bail.

Possessing a controlled substance. Joshua Michael Polton, 45, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance. He was held on a $500 bail.

DUI. Fernando R Zamarron, 39, of San Diego was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving and blowing on or over 0.08 percent blood alcohol level. He was held on a $5,000 bail.

Driving on a suspended license, DUI. Jenna Joy Gordon, 35, of Laguna Niguel was arrested on suspicion of driving on a suspended license and drunk driving. She was held on a $500 bail.

Assault with a deadly weapon. Richard Michale Colman, 66, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of threatening crime with intent to terrorize and a felony count of assault with a deadly weapon causing likely great bodily injury without a firearm. He was held on a $75,000 bail.

July 28

DUI. Gage Ryan Lametterey, 29, of Dana Point was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving and blowing on or over 0.08 percent blood alcohol level. He was held on a $5,000 bail.

DUI. A 32-year-old Montclair man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on a $2,500 bail.

Trespassing, refusing to leave property. James Louis Durand, 64, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of trespassing and refusing to leave the property. He was held without bail.

Resisting arrest. Harry Leitner, 51, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest. He was given emergency bail.

Disorderly conduct, violation of parole. Matthew Paul Benusa, 37, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct and violating parole. He was held on a $500 bail.

DUI. Delaney Skye Zakour, 26, of Huntington was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving and blowing on or over 0.08 percent blood alcohol level. She was held on a $5,000 bail.

July 29

Disorderly conduct. Jose Antonio Camargo, 30, of Dana Point was arrested on suspicion of alcohol-related disorderly conduct. He was held on a $500 bail.

DUI. Jackson William Laskowski, 21, of Newport Coast was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol and blowing on or over 0.08 percent blood alcohol level. He was held on a $5,000 bail.

Disorderly conduct. Mackenzie Diane Hernandez, 28, of Capistrano Beach was arrested on suspicion of alcohol related disorderly conduct. She was held on a $500 bail.

Assaulting a police officer. Megan Amy Mcnatt, 28, of Laguna Niguel was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a peace officer or emergency personnel. She was given emergency bail.

Bench warrants. Douglas Arthur Thomassen, 32, of Westminster was arrested on suspicion of three outstanding bench warrants and possessing controlled narcotics and paraphermalia. He was held on a $16,000 bail.

DUI. Alyssa Marie Alvarez, 23, of Banning was arrested on suspicion of a felony drunk driving charge causing bodily injury. She was held on a $200,000 bail.

July 30

DUI. Jesus Carrenodeleon, 41, of Lake Forest was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving and a felony charge of willful cruelty to a child causing possible injury or death. He was held without bail.

July 31

Bench warrant. Ricardo Aaron Zamora, 24, of Anaheim was arrested on suspicion of an outstanding bench warrant. He was held on a $15,000 bail.

Aug. 1

Possession of a controlled substance. Ryan Christopher Johnson, 38, of Panorama City was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and paraphernalia. He was held on a $1,000 bail.

Aug. 2

Burglary. Kyle Thomas Flannery, 30, of of Laguna Niguel was arrested on suspicion of burglary. He was held on a $20,000 bail.

DUI, drug possession. Artemio Lozano-Cepeda, 52, of Santa Ana, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and being in possession of a controlled substance. He was held on $3,000 bail.

Flash incarceration. James Louis Durand, 64, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of a violating conditions of post-release supervision and was held for a period of detention in a city or county jail. He was held without bail.