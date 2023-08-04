Town Crier: Week of Aug. 4

Susi Q offers forward-thinking End-of-Life Care Planning

Nonprofit Susi Q will offer Honoring Your Life: End of Life Care Planning, a series of four free workshops during which participants are invited to discuss thoughtful choices related to healthcare and end-of-life preparations, regardless of their current health status.

The free workshops will take place on Aug. 10, Sept. 14, Oct. 12, and Nov. 9 between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. at the Susi Q Center, 380 Third Street.

Facilitator of the workshops, Susi Q’s Director of Aging in Place Services, Rickie Redman, noted that “End-of-life planning represents a profound opportunity for individuals to embrace empowerment, express creativity, and demonstrate self-love. Through active participation, you will learn how to seamlessly integrate your personal preferences and deeply held values into your end-of-life care, thereby ensuring a sense of solace for both yourself and your cherished ones.”

August’s workshop will focus on My Life. My Death; September on Advance Directives; October on Palliative and Hospice Care; and November on Burial, Funeral, and Legacy.

Register online for the event at www.thesusiq.org or to RSVP by phone, call (949) 715-8105 or email [email protected].

Colored Pencil Flower Drawing Class at Hortense Miller Garden Saturday

Learn to draw with colored pencils and blend them like paint through a step-by-step process taught by LOCA arts Education artist Elizabeth McGhee. Using layering and blending techniques on toned matt board, each person will complete a finished rendering of a flower. All materials provided. Request a reservation at www.hortensemillergarden.org

The workshop will take place at Hortense Miller Garden from 9:45 a.m. to noon. A short tour of the residence will follow the workshop. Space is limited. Registration required.

This hidden Laguna Gem features a 2.5-acre garden with over a dozen unique trails and a pristine Mid-Century Modern home built by Knowlton Fernald in 1958 on the slope of Boat Canyon. Tucked under towering Canary Pines, planted as one gallon specimens, there are over 600 plant species of which about 150 are California natives. The walls of glass in this home offer breathtaking ocean and canyon views. The original furnishings give the home a rare authenticity, fitting of a true Laguna artist.

Laguna Community Concert Band Performs at The Festival of Arts

The Laguna Community Concert Band plays a delightful mix of smash hits from musicals, film, television, and patriot classics on Sunday, Aug. 6 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Festival of Arts. The Festival of the Arts is located at 650 Laguna Canyon Road in Laguna Beach.

The concert lineup includes medleys from “West Side Story” and “The Music Man;” film score favorites from “The Pink Panther,” “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” and James Bond and Indiana Jones movies; plus patriot gems such as John Philip Sousa’s “Stars and Stripes Forever.”

“The concert band loves playing the lush orchestrations of film scores,” says director Mark Lowery. “Plus, our fans love these familiar hits. It’s going to be a fun, entertaining afternoon.”

As with all of the band’s performances, this concert is free, as is admission to the Festival of Arts for Laguna Beach residents. The Laguna Community Concert Band rehearses at the Laguna Beach High School band room on Tuesday nights at 6 p.m. For the latest news about the band and a calendar of concerts, visit www.lagunaconcertband.com.

Music in the Park in Full Swing at Bluebird Park

The City of Laguna Beach Arts Commission presents the 40th annual Music in the Park concert series, with musical performances every Sunday until Aug. 20 at 5 p.m. at Bluebird Park. Low-seating beach chairs are encouraged. Alcohol is permitted for guests 21 and older but must be accompanied by a full meal. Solicitation of any kind is not permitted at city events.

Performance Schedule:

Aug. 6 – Lao Tizer Band

Aug. 13 – Always, Adele

Aug. 20 – Special guest