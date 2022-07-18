Street Beat: July 6 to July 12, 2022

Wednesday, July 6

Bench warrant. John Paul Firestone Kelly, 34, of Carlsbad was arrested on suspicion of a misdemeanor bench warrant. He was held on a $25,000 bail.

Bench warrant. Marcos Siquieros, 19, was arrested on suspicion of a misdemeanor bench warrant. He was held on a $10,000 bail.

Public intoxication. Clayton Fechser Tall, 59, of Rancho Santa Margherita was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication. He was held on a $500 bail.

DUI. A 75-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI. She was held on a $2,500 bail.

Thursday, July 7

Trespassing. Michelle Lynn White, 39, of Anaheim was arrested on suspicion of trespassing and public intoxication. She was held on a $1,000 bail.

Drug possession. Mitchell Damareck, 42, of Dana Point was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor narcotic and drug paraphernalia possession. He was held without bail.

Criminal contempt. James Louis Durand, 63, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor contempt of court. He was held on a $15,000 bail.

Friday, July 8

DUI. A 51-year-old Palo Alto man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on a $2,500 bail.

Bench warrant. Prashant Vaughn Russelhagen, 25, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of a misdemeanor bench warrant. He was held on a $2,500 bail.

Saturday, July 9

DUI. A 27-year-old Scottsdale, Ariz., was arrested on suspicion of DUI. He was held on a $2,500 bail.

DUI. A 31-year-old Newport Beach was arrested on suspicion of DUI. He was held on a $5,000 bail.

Drug sales. Giselle Diaz Pamplona, 20, of Los Angeles was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor possession of cannabis for sale, selling cannabis without a required license, felony unlawful ammunition possession, and contempt of court. She was held on a $2,000 bail.

Obstructing officer. Airik Diego Loaiza, 21, of Los Angeles was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor obstruction of a police officer.

Public intoxication. Wesley Tyler Smith, 39. of Laguna Beach was arrested on two counts of suspected public intoxication. He was held on a $1,000 bail.

DUI. A 49-year-old Scottsdale, Ariz., woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol. She was held on a $5,000 bail.

Sunday, July 10

Domestic battery. Benjamin John Bohannan, 37, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor battery on a spouse, destruction of a wireless device, and resisting arrest. He was held on a $10,000 bail.

Drug possession. Ryder William Beard, 35, of Seattle, Wash., was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor narcotics possession. He was held on a $500 bail.

Public intoxication. Thatine Paula Moreira Camargo, 40, of Davie, Fla., was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication. She was held on a $500 bail.

Monday, July 11

Drug possession. Mark Anthony Sanchez, 52, of West Covina was arrested on suspicion of methamphetamine possession and drug paraphernalia possession. He was held without bail.

Trespassing. Glenn Edward Mendiaz, 52, was arrested on suspicion of trespassing. He was held on a $500 bail.

Trespassing. Saja Ahmed Elsamman Mohamed, 26, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of trespassing. He was held on a $500 bail.

Criminal contempt. Eric Allen Malin, 57, of Santa Ana was held on suspicion of trespassing and contempt of court. He was held on a $15,500 bail.

Tuesday, July 12

Bench warrant. Andres Eduardo Espinosa, 22, of Placentia was arrested on suspicion of an open bench warrant. He was held on a $1,500 bail.

Drug possession. Donald Ray Newbold, 64, of Rowland Heights was arrested on suspicion of methamphetamine possession. He was held on a $500 bail.

Domestic violence. Raquel Stephanie Snowden, 33, of Capistrano Beach was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence with a minor injury, resisting arrest, and felony obstructing an executive officer. She was held without bail.

Criminal contempt. James Louis Durand, 63, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of contempt of court and probation violation. He was held without bail.

Editor’s Note: The Laguna Beach Police Department continues to post arrest logs to the city website but these documents omit publicly releasable information: time and location of arrest, time and date of booking, and the factual circumstances surrounding the arrest.



A public records request was filed Monday seeking additional details on the above arrests. As of press time, the Independent’s request was still pending.