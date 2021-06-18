Street Beat: June 10 to June 12, 2021

Thursday, June 10

Robbery. 600 block of Park Ave. 3:16 p.m. A group of juveniles reportedly robbed a female victim in the high school parking lot. The juveniles fled the scene on foot. Officers found the victim lost consciousness and her hand was bleeding. A witness reported that the girls were seen fighting. A stolen iPhone was recovered from one of the juveniles. Five unnamed juveniles were arrested on suspicion of battery.

Grand theft. 400 block of Aster St. 3:17 a.m. The reporting party heard car alarms and found a catalytic converter was stolen from a Toyota Prius. Michael Anthony Diaz, 19, and Kevin Recinos Barrientos, 19, were arrested on suspicion of grand theft and criminal conspiracy. They were held on a $40,000 bail.

Friday, June 11

Battery. 100 block of S. Coast Highway. 5:02 p.m. The reporting party said he was pepper-sprayed. Wendy Joy Murray, 63, was arrested on suspicion of battery, unlawful use of tear gas. and a warrant for petty theft. She was held on a $1,000 bail.

DUI. 200 block of Jasmine St. 11:39 p.m. A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. He was held on a $2,500 bail.

Drug possession. 2:33 a.m. Following a traffic stop, Robert Elmer Meyer, 42, was cited and released on methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia possession. His bail was set at $1,000.

Saturday, June 12

Petty theft. Forest Avenue and Second Street. 4:04 p.m A man reportedly stole a Blue Fidora. Michael Morrison, 33, was arrested on suspicion of petty theft and receiving stolen property. He was held on a $1,000 bail.

Drug possession. 11:16 p.m. Following a traffic stop, Dylan Pierotti, 27 was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance without a valid prescription and drug paraphernalia. He was held on a $1,000 bail.