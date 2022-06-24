Street Beat: June 15 to June 19, 2022

Wednesday, June 15

Bench warrant. Michael Patrick Cowan, 50, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of three open misdemeanor bench warrants. He was held on a $30,500 bail.

Public drug use. Amber Kristen Castillo, 44, was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor public use of a controlled substance. Her bail amount wasn’t immediately available.

DUI. A 51-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and a misdemeanor bench warrant. He was held on a $6,500 bail.

Thursday, June 16

Assault with deadly weapon. 500 block of Forest Ave. 10:56 a.m. Officers took a report of an assault with a deadly weapon. No other details were immediately available.

Friday, June 17

Disorderly person. 20600 block of Laguna Canyon Road. 5:02 a.m. Officers received a report of a disturbance. No other details were immediately available.

Identity theft. Nicholas Anthony Romero, 35, of Hesperia was arrested on suspicion of obtaining credit using another person’s ID, methamphetamine possession, and drug paraphernalia possession. He was held on a $1,500 bail.

Saturday, June 18

Resisting arrest. Elizabeth Gaitan, 35, of Coachella was arrested on suspicion of obstructing a police officer. She was held on a $500 bail.

Trespassing. Claudia Teresa Garcia Vasquez, 32, San Juan Capistrano was arrested on suspicion of trespassing. She was held on a $500 bail.

Public intoxication. Joseph James Rogers, 31, of San Clemente was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication under the influence of drugs. He was held on a $500 bail.

Sunday, June 19

Bench warrant. Nile Nepia Ruiz Ferguson, 32, of Delano was arrested on suspicion of two misdemeanor bench warrants. He was held on a $150,000 bail.

DUI. A 31-year-old Yorba Linda man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on a $5,000 bail.

Public intoxication. Colton Robert Pavlica, 21, of Las Vegas was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication. He was held on a $500 bail.

Bench warrant. Jonathan Christian Hattaway, 44, of Santa Ana was arrested on suspicion of a felony bench warrant. He was held on a $25,000 bail.

Battery on police officer. Jonathan Michael Candy, 30, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism, resisting arrest, battery on a police officer, and public intoxication. He was held on a $40,500 bail.

E-bike collision. Brooks Street and S. Coast Hwy. 12:28 a.m. A man riding an e-bike was struck by a vehicle. First responders immediately arrived at the location, provided care to the injured man, and conducted an accident investigation. The injured man was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Editor’s Note: The Laguna Beach Police Department continues to post arrest logs to the city website but these documents omit publicly releasable information: time and location of arrest, time and date of booking, and the factual circumstances surrounding the arrest.

A public records request was filed Tuesday seeking additional details on the above arrests. As of press time, the Independent’s request was still pending.