Street Beat: June 29 to July 5

June 29

Bench warrant, driving on a suspended license. Everardo Santana Luna, 29, of Buena Park was arrested on suspicion of two outstanding bench warrants and a suspended license. He was held on a $30,500 bail.

Bench warrant. Patrick Michael Ohara, 49, was arrested on suspicion of an outstanding bench warrant. He was held on a $1,000 bail.

Battery on person. Brent Timothy O’Brien, 49, of Newport Beach was arrested on suspicion of battery on a person. He was held on a $500 bail.

Trespassing. Alexis Ariel Garbieh, 62, of Newport Beach was arrested on suspicion of trespassing and occupying property without consent. He was held on a $500 bail.

Trespassing. Edward Patrick Schillizzi, 67, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of trespassing and occupying property without consent. He was held without bail.

June 30

DUI, brandishing a firearm, vehicle theft. Ricardo Rodriguez, 20, of Bloomington, was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving, brandishing a replica of a firearm and vehicle theft. He was held without bail.

July 1

DUI, possessing a controlled substance. Chase Alexander Hansen, 26, of Long Beach was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and drunk driving. He was held on a $3,000 bail.

DUI. A 30-year-old Bronx, New York, man was arrested for drunk driving. He was held on a $2,500 bail.

Bench warrants. Cesar Jesus Espinoza, 47, of Santa Ana was arrested on suspicion of three outstanding bench warrants. He was held on a $19,000 bail.

Disorderly conduct. Annessa Marlene Brooks, 25, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct and loitering. She was held without bail.

Petty theft, felony robbery. John Mathew Martin, 42, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of petty theft and felony robbery. He was held on a $100,500 bail.

DUI, cruelty to a child. Alexandra Pittman, 42, of Lake Forest was arrested on suspicion of willful cruelty to a child causing possible injury or death and drunk driving. She was held without bail.

Grand theft shoplifting. Joseph James Strelow, 31, of Seal Beach was arrested on suspicion of grand theft shoplifting. He was held on a $20,000 bail.

Domestic violence. Samuel Mann Abrey, 33, of Santa Fe, N.M., was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence with minor injury. He was held on a $50,000 bail.

July 2

DUI. Bryan Anthony Taylor, 44, of Corona was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving and blowing on or over 0.08 percent blood alcohol level. He was held on a $5,000 bail.

Burglary. Salvatore Reynolds, 57, of Long Beach was arrested on suspicion of tampering with a vehicle and felony burglary. He was held on a $50,500 bail.

Bench warrant. Jason Matthew Roberts, 41, of San Clemente was arrested on suspicion of an outstanding bench warrant outside jurisdiction. He was held without bail.

July 3

Obstruction of an officer. Kurt Randall Wizner, 58, of Orange was arrested on suspicion of a felony count of obstructing an executive officer. He was held on a $20,000 bail.

Trespassing. Mark Anthony Ornelas, 56, of Laguna Woods was arrested on suspicion of trespassing and refusing to leave the property. He was held on a $500 bail.

July 4

Trespassing. Ben Van Vo, 45, of Midway City was arrested on suspicion of trespassing and refusing to leave the property at the owner’s request. He was also charged with possessing a controlled substance and paraphernalia and under the influence of a controlled substance. He was held at $1,000 bail.

DUI. A 25-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. She was held on a $2,500 bail.

Drinking alcohol in a vehicle, possessing fireworks without a permit, and carrying an unloaded handgun in public. Eduardo Manuel Diaz, 18, of Moreno Valley was arrested on suspicion of drinking alcohol in a vehicle, possessing fireworks without a permit and openly carrying an unloaded handgun in public. He was held on $1,500 bail.

Open container, carrying unloaded handgun in public. Diego Antonio Huizar, 18, of Moreno Valley was arrested on suspicion of possessing an open alcohol container in public and openly carrying an unloaded handgun in public. He was held on a $500 bail.

Battery. Hak Bae Kong, 56, of Irvine was arrested on suspicion of battery on spouse, ex-spouse or date, etc. He was held on a $10,000 bail.

July 5

Possession of a controlled substance, disorderly conduct. Krystal Dawson Gillebaard, 24, of Rancho Santa Margarita was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and alcohol-related disorderly conduct. She was held on a $1,000 bail.

Switchblade in vehicle, possession of controlled substance, paraphernalia. Eric Daniel Coffey, 41, of Huntington was arrested on suspicion of having a switchblade knife in his vehicle and possessing a controlled substance, narcotic controlled substance and paraphernalia. He was held on a $2,000 bail.