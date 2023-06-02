Street Beat: May 25 to June 1 

May 25

Battery. Cristina Roos, 36, of Foothill Ranch was arrested on suspicion of battery on a person. She was held on a $500 bail.

May 26

DUI. A 49-year-old Laguna Beach woman was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. She was held on a $2,500 bail.

May 27

Theft. Ricardo Roberto Solis, 30, of Hollister was arrested on suspicion of a felony charge of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent. He was held without bail.

Bench warrant. Juan Miguel Jaimes, 28, of Whittier was arrested on suspicion of a felony bench warrant and two bench warrants. He was held on $27,500 bail.

May 28

DUI. Alexis Jimenez, 28, of Garden Grove was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on a $10,000 bail.

DUI. Ivan Nomar Leon, 19, of Costa Mesa was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving and blowing an 0.08 percent or above. He was held on $5,000 bail.

Probation violation, battery of person. Joshua James Thornton, 38, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of probation violation and battery on a person. He was held without bail.

Battery with serious bodily injury. Miguel Angel Hernandezron, 34, of Los Angeles was arrested on suspicion of a felony count of battery with serious bodily injury. He was held on a $25,000 bail.

May 29

Disorderly conduct. Jadeanne Lynsey Douglas, 39, of Irvine was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct due to alcohol. She was held on a $500 bail.

Battery on person. Sergio Gomez Jr, 27, of Ontario was arrested on suspicion of battery on a person. He was held on a $500 bail.

Trespassing. Matthew Mohamad Cunrod, 27, of Laguna Hills was arrested on suspicion of trespassing. He was held on a $500 bail.

May 30

DUI. Matthew Jacob Brady, 32, of Oceanside was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving and blowing on or over 0.08 percent. He was held on a $5,000 bail.

Carrying a concealed firearm while possessing a controlled substance. Damu Devoux, 26, of Los Angeles was arrested on suspicion of carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle, possessing a large capacity magazine and a controlled substance while armed with a loaded firearm. He was held without bail.

Possessing a controlled substance and paraphernalia. James Lee Marine, 35, was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and paraphernalia. He was held on a $1,500 bail.

Possession of a controlled substance. Lakita Takisha Wright, 35, was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and paraphernalia. He was held on a $1,500 bail.

Child-stealing. Nellie Ann Marcq, 42, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of a felony count of child stealing. She was held on a $20,000 bail.

May 31

Possession of a controlled substance. Edgar Pascual Aguilar, 23, of Ontario was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and paraphernalia. He was held on a $1,000 bail.

Disorderly conduct. Jadeanne Lynsey Douglas, 39, of Irvine was arrested on suspicion of alcohol-related disorderly conduct. She was held on a $500 bail.