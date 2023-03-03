Street Beat: Week of Feb. 23 to March 1

Feb. 23

Driving on a suspended license. Marco Antonio Lozanosotel, 32, of Aliso Viejo was arrested on suspicion of driving on a suspended license. He was held at $500 bail.

DUI. A 33-year-old Laguna Niguel woman was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. Bail information was not available at time of publication.

Vehicle theft. Abdullah Mohammed Almalki, 27, of Laguna Niguel was arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft. He was held without bail.

Communicating with a minor for sexual purposes. Michael Lee Aldridge, 72, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and paraphernalia. He was also arrested on suspicion of sending harmful matter with intent to seduce, communicating with a minor for sexual purposes and arranging to meet with a minor for lewd purposes. He was held at $100,000 bail.

Feb. 24

Unlawful sexual intercourse. Matthew Benjamin Nossovitch, 22, of Dana Point was arrested on suspicion of engaging in unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor at least three years younger than the adult. Bail information was not available at the time of publication.

Feb. 25

No arrests made.

Feb. 26

Communicating with a minor for sexual purposes. Orlian Dominguezhuerta, 38 of Mission Viejo was arrested on suspicion of communicating with a minor for sexual purposes and attending an arranged meeting with a minor for lewd purposes. He was held at $100,000 bail.

Communicating with a minor for sexual purposes. Roy Wibisono, 38, of Mission Viejo was arrested on suspicion of communicating with a minor for sexual purposes and attending an arranged meeting with a minor for lewd purposes. He was held at $100,000 bail.

Trespassing. Daniel James Moretti, 43, of Newport Beach was arrested on suspicion of trespassing. He was held without bail.

Contempt of court. Joshua Michael Polton, 45, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of contempt of court: He was held at $15,000 bail.

Battery, robbery. Ashley Sunday Brauer, 39 of Mesa, Ariz., was arrested on suspicion of battery on another person and a felony robbery. She was held at $50,500 bail.

Communicating with a minor for sexual purposes. Derek James Hearty, 34, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of sending harmful matter with intent to seduce, communicate with a minor for sexual purposes and attending an arranged meeting with a minor for lewd reasons. He was held at $100,000 bail.

Feb. 26

No arrests made.

Feb. 27

No arrests made.

Feb. 28

Bench warrant. Federico Pachecosoto, 40, of Paramount was arrested on suspicion of an outstanding bench warrant. He was held at $1,500 bail.

Possession of a controlled substance. Zachary Jordan Dewitt, 28, of Beverly Hills was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia and under the influence of the controlled substance. He was held at $500 bail.

March 1

Trespassing, resisting arrest. Daniel James Moretti, 43, of Newport Beach was arrested on suspicion of resisting a peace officer and refusing to leave the property at the owner’s request. He was held at $500 bail.

Bench warrant. Wesley Tyler Smith, 40, of Laguna Beach State was arrested on suspicion of an outstanding bench warrant. He was held at $500 bail.

Vandalism, throwing substance at a vehicle with GBI intent. Dennis Margarit, 60, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of vandalism causing damage of $400 or more and throwing a substance at a vehicle with an intent to cause great bodily harm. He was held at $40,000 bail.