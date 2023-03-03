Town Crier: Week of March 3

Rotary Club Now Accepting Grant Applications

The Rotary Club of Laguna Beach is now accepting applications for community grants from non-profit organizations that offer programs and projects within the city, in the areas of health and human services, education, arts and culture, civic and community services. The club will accept applications through March 31 through its website at www.lagunabeachrotary.com. The grants will be awarded in late May.

The club’s community grant program is funded by Rotary Club events held throughout the year, including the Laguna Beach Car Show. Grant applications are evaluated on financial need and the impact to the community.

To learn more about the Rotary Club of Laguna Beach or become a member, visit the club’s website lagunabeachrotary.org.

DAR Invites American Legion Auxiliary to Hear Former Navy Seal

The Patience Wright Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution invited the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 222 to attend their February meeting featuring Ajay James, former Naval Special Warfare Operations Senior Chief. Ajay spoke about his journey to become a Navy Seal. Before his naval career, he was a model, film and TV actor, wrestler and Muay Thai fighter and instructor. He talked about how his experience as a wrestler contributed to his becoming a Navy Seal.

The Auxiliary was thankful for the opportunity to learn about all the hard work and perseverance it takes to become a Navy Seal in order to defend our country.

UCI Law Professor to Speak on Privacy and Healthcare at Laguna Beach Democratic Club meeting

At the Democratic Club of Laguna Beach’s March 15 meeting, guest speaker Ji Seon Song, Assistant Professor of Law at UC Irvine Law School, will delve into “Grey Areas of Privacy in a Post-Dobbs World.” Song will explore how policing in healthcare, coupled with physician bias and uncertainty, has created fears of criminalization for both patient and provider. Song holds a B.A. in East Asian Languages and Cultures with a minor in music from Columbia University, a J.D. from Columbia University School of Law, and an LL.M., an internationally recognized postgraduate Master of Laws advanced law certification from Georgetown University Law Center.

The Laguna Beach Democratic Club welcomes prospective new members to attend the March 15 meeting held at the Susi Q Community Room. Check-in begins at 5 p.m., with club business at 5:30 p.m., followed by the guest speaker. Club members do

not need to be registered Democrats – independents may join – although Democratic Party registration allows members to vote on club matters, including candidate endorsements.

More information about the Laguna Beach Democratic Club can be found by visiting thelbdems.com .

Chabad Jewish Center Welcomes Community to Celebrate Chinese-Themed Purim

A Chinese-themed Purim bash will take place on Tuesday, March 7 at 5 p.m., at Chabad Jewish Center. The event will include interactive Megillah Reading (Scroll of Esther), delicious Chinese dinner buffet, Hamentashen, L’Chaims for the adults, music and dancing, face painting, crafts and treats for the kiddos. Those who attend in costume could win a prize.

The holiday of Purim celebrates the salvation of the Jewish people living in the 4th century B.C.E from one of the most colorful villains in Jewish history. It is observed by public readings of the Megillah, sending gifts of food to friends, giving charity to the needy, and enjoying a festive meal. Eating a delightful cookie called Hamentashen is also customary, a triangular pastry filled with poppyseed, jelly, chocolate, etc. Those who wish to attend may RSVP, buy tickets and find a complete schedule of Purim info by visiting www.chabadoflaguna.com or by calling (949) 499-0770. Chabad Jewish Center is located at 30804 South Coast Highway, across from the Montage Resort.

Laguna Canyon Conservancy to Host Presentation on Randall Preserve, Formerly Banning Ranch

Recent media headlines announced the successful permanent preservation of 387 coastal Orange County acres previously known as Banning Ranch, now called the Randall Preserve. Well-deserved congratulations for this accomplishment are due to the Trust for Public Land, Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority and especially to the Banning Ranch Conservancy.

Laguna Canyon Conservancy (LCC) is honored to have Dr. Terry Welsh of the Banning Ranch Conservancy as our meeting speaker on March 6 at 4 p.m. in the Community Room at the Susi Q Center at 380 3rd Street, Laguna Beach. He will give a short history of the successful effort to purchase Banning Ranch and bring this important open space into public ownership.

Welsh started the Sierra Club Banning Ranch Park and Preserve Task Force in 1999 and has served as the president of the Banning Ranch Conservancy since its incorporation in 2008. He lives in Costa Mesa and works as a physician during the day.

LCC’s mission is to protect open space in Laguna Canyon and other surrounding areas. Hard work and constant vigilance are keys to acquiring and maintaining open space for the future. Welsh’s presentation will be informative about these goals. There is no charge for LCC members and guests are welcome. Space is limited at the community center. The conservancy recommends attendees RSVP by March 3 at www.LagunaCanyonConservancy.org/Preserve.

Patriots Day Parade Celebration this Saturday

The 56th Laguna Beach Patriots Day Parade is tomorrow, March 4 at 11 a.m. The parade starts on Park Avenue at Laguna Beach High School, proceeds down to the library corner and turns right on Glenneyre, right again at Forest Avenue and ends just past City Hall. Entries include parade honorees, school marching bands and numerous local schools and organizations. More information is available by emailing [email protected] or calling (949) 494-6016.

Laguna Beach Garden Club Monthly Meeting and Speaker Series –Bromeliads of the World

Laguna Beach Garden Club will host its monthly meeting/speaker series featuring Cristy Brenner on Bromeliads of the World on March 10 at 9:30 a.m.

Brenner is a retired Saddleback College geography teacher, the current president of the Saddleback Valley Bromeliad Society, and has 25 plus years of experience growing bromeliads.

She has traveled extensively to Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Brazil, Trinidad, Tobago, and Venezuela, to photograph them in their habitat. The garden club welcomes everyone to join them 9:30 to 10 a.m. for social time and refreshments, before the meeting, with begins promptly at 10 a.m. Meetings are held at Laguna Presbyterian Church in Tankersley Hall located at 415 Forest Avenue, Laguna Beach, Ca. Non-members are invited to attend for free on their first visit. More information on the garden club is available by visiting www.lagunabeachgardenclub.org.

American Association of University Women’s Annual Literary Luncheon Tickets Available

Tickets are now on sale for the AAUW Laguna Beach’s 34th Annual Literary Luncheon. The event will be held at the Surf & Sand Hotel, 1555 S. Coast Highway, Laguna Beach, on March 11. Doors will open at 10:30 a.m. for the silent auction, book sales, and book signings—followed by lunch and author talks. This year’s featured authors are Jennifer Coburn, Dori Jones Yang, and Maggie Shipstead.

The Great Love Club to Host Pop-Up Market This Saturday

The Great Love Club will host its monthly Slow Market this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 345 N. Coast Highway. The Slow Market is a curated monthly pop-up event that encompasses everything from shopping opportunities, bites to eat, live music, goodie bags, and drop-in wellness sessions. SLOW stands for Sustainable, Local, Organic and Whole. By practicing slow living, attendees can mindfully embody those values into their shopping choices, ensuring they leave with the products they love, that are long lasting and great quality. Every vendor has been selected for their effort to maintain the slow value system within their business production and product.

The Great Love Club is a local social club on a mission to cultivate a community that values love, slow living, skill building and spiritual connection. Its goal is to provide a space where individuals can truly connect over a shared value system through curated events. More information can be found at greatloveclub.com or on Instagram at @thegreatloveclub.

Mimi & Rae to Celebrate One-Year Anniversary with Ribbon Cutting

On Friday, March 24, at 5:30 p.m., the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce welcomes the public to attend a one-year anniversary celebration with a ribbon cutting at Mimi & Rae apparel store.

“Upon the completion of our first year serving Laguna Beach and surrounding cities and visitors, we are pleased to become a member of an organization that supports the community, small businesses, entrepreneurs, and arts,” owner Mimi Lawhon said.

Mimi & Rae will be offering attendees 25% off their entire purchase. There will be a drawing to win a $150 gift card. Mimi & Rae is located at 664 S Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach. Mimi & Rae will also be providing wine, snacks and sweets. RSVPs can be made to the [email protected]