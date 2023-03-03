Laguna Sports Update: Week of March 1

WINTER SPORTS UPDATE

GIRLS BASKETBALL (23-10)

Laguna defeats LA Fremont 50-20 in State Playoffs

The Breakers were seeded #7 for southern California in the State CIF D-5 playoffs this past week, with Laguna hosting #10 seed LA’s Fremont High School (20-5), the LACIF Division 5 champions on Feb. 28 at Dugger Gym.

Laguna made inside shots this time, despite struggles in 3-point shooting, where they went scoreless for the first time this season on long-range attempts. The Pathfinders had a difficult time with the Breakers and trailed 24-6 at the intermission. Sophie Marriner led Laguna with 18 points and 18 rebounds, while Kate Cheng added 13 points and was an early force in the victory. Laguna recorded 18 steals in the contest.

This past Thursday, the Breakers traveled to San Pedro to face the #2 seed Pirates, who won the LACIF D2 title last week. If Laguna pulled off the upset, the quarterfinals are March 4, semi’s on March 7, and the State finals are March 10. The brackets are posted at www.cifstate.org. The 23 Laguna wins this season is a new school record for season victories for girls basketball.

SPRING SPORTS UPDATE

BASEBALL (2-2-1)

Baseball’s last contest was Feb. 22 at Carrillo Field, as the weather has affected many outdoor sports. The Breakers and Temecula Valley played a 10-inning contest that was declared a tie per tournament rules. The Golden Bears scored in the third inning, banging out two consecutive singles to open the inning. The Breaker defense prevented Temecula from scoring more runs. Breakers tied the contest in the sixth inning when Joey Capobianco doubled home Noah Nuefeld who had reached based on an earlier fielder’s choice. The Breakers had five hits in the contest and allowed seven. Laguna hosts St Margaret’s this Saturday at 11 a.m. for a non-league game.

GIRLS LACROSSE (1-2)

The Breakers recorded the program’s first varsity win with a comeback 8-7 victory over Tesoro on Feb. 28 at Guyer Field. Stella Hendricks did an outstanding job as goalkeeper in the historic victory.

GIRLS BEACH VOLLEYBALL (3-0)

Laguna picked up a pair of wins this past week, defeating Capistrano Valley 5-0 on Feb. 27 at Main Beach and followed that up with a 5-0 sweep of Fountain Valley on Feb. 28 at the Brookhurst courts in Huntington Beach.

Laguna faced Newport Harbor on March 2 and traveled back to Huntington on March 7 to face Edison in the Sunset Surf League opening match.

BOYS TENNIS (0-2)

Breakers lost 13-5 to Aliso Niguel on Feb. 28 on the Park Avenue courts. Laguna met San Clemente on March 2 and will travel to J Serra on March 7. Chris Herkins had two set wins against the Wolverines.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL (0-4)

The Breakers played the top country teams tough but went 0-4 at the 9th Annual Tesoro Varsity Tournament held on Feb. 24 and 25. On Friday, Laguna lost to Tesoro 25-16, 25-18, then lost to highly regarded Mater Dei 25-21, 26-24. On Saturday, they dropped a 29-27, 25-16 match to Mission Viejo and a 25-19, 26-24 game to Trabuco Hills.

Loan Ribarich led the team for the tournament with 24 kills, Ryan Halloran added 14, and Jake Mauro and Laird Garcia 13 each.

Jake Mauro and Kai Patchell led with four aces each in serving, while Patchell and Garcia led in blocking.

Dig leader was Ribarich with 20, followed by Ryan Loughlin with 17. Jake Mauro led in serve receive.

Laguna is off until March 9 when they will host Newport Harbor at approximately 5:15 p.m. at Dugger Gym.

ALUMNI NEWS – Don’t miss the Best of the Big West Women’s Collegiate Beach Volleyball Tournament on Main Beach this Saturday and Sunday. Cal Poly, Hawaii, and Cal State Long Beach will take to the sand with Laguna’s own Piper Naess playing for the Mustangs from San Luis Obispo. Cal Poly – Hawaii is at 10 a.m. on Saturday and again at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday. Cal Poly – Long Beach is slated for 12:30 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday.

Looking for the 2022-23 High School statistics, schedules and scores? Check Laguna Beach High School on the Max Preps website.