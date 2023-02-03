Street Beat: Week of Feb. 3

Jan. 25

No arrests made.

Jan. 26

Bench warrant, battery. Joshua Michael Polton, 45, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of a multiple bench warrants and assault and battery on a person. He was held at $16,000 bail.

Bench warrant, vandalism. Zachary James Babbe, 32, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of multiple outstanding bench warrants and vandalism. He was held at $27,000 bail.

DUI. A 27-year-old Turlock man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held at $2,500 bail.

Jan. 27

Trespassing. Johnathan Christian Hattaway, 45, of Santa Ana was arrested on suspicion of trespassing and occupying property without consent. He was held on $500 bail.

Jan. 28

Disorderly conduct. Myrran Dale Mckeen, 44 of Anaheim was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct. He was held at $500 bail.

DUI. Maria Luisa Coradolucero, 36, of Dana Point was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. She was held on $30,000 bail.

Domestic violence. Annessa Marlene Brooks, 24, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of a felony charge of domestic violence with minor injury. She was held at $50,000 bail.

Bench warrant. Wesley Tyler Smith, 40, of Laguna Beach State was arrested on suspicion of an outstanding bench warrant. He was held at $1,500 bail.

Disorderly conduct. Geonelle S. Rose, 35, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct due to alcohol. She was held at $500 bail.

Jan. 29

Fatal hit and run, DUI. Jason Chang, 34, of Laguna Niguel was arrested on suspicion of a felony fatal hit and run charge, drunk driving. He was held at $100,000 bail.

Jan. 30

DUI, driving on a suspended license. Alexander Delmar, 46, of Berkeley was arrested on suspicion of driving on a suspended license and drunk driving. He was held at $5,000 bail.

Jan. 31

Bench warrant. Timothy Joseph Davis, 61, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of a bench warrant. He was held at $2,500 bail.

Bench warrant. Thomas Glen Thyne, 40, of Pueblo West, Colo. was arrested on suspicion of a bench warrant. He was held at $15,000 bail.