Street Beat: Week of Feb. 9 to 16

Feb. 9

No arrests.

Feb. 10

No arrests.

Feb. 11

DUI. A 32-year-old Jurupa Valley woman was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. She was held at $2,500 bail.

Communicating with a minor, arranging a meeting with a minor for sexual purposes. Greg William Rayes, 63, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of attending an arranged meeting with a minor and communicating with a minor for sexual purposes. He was held on $100,000 bail.

Luis Enrique Yebra, 60, was arrested on suspicion of an assault on a peace officer and being under the influence of a controlled substance. He was held without bail.

Disorderly conduct. Mahyar Shad Bader, 45, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct due to alcohol. He was held at $500 bail.

Feb. 12

Domestic violence. Jerry Raymond Schaffer Jr., 54, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of violating a court order to prevent domestic violence and domestic violence resulting in a minor injury. He was held at $50,000 bail.

Trespassing. Glenn Edward Mendiaz, 53, was arrested on suspicion of trespassing and refusing to leave the property. He was held at $500 bail.

Feb. 13

Bench warrant. Jay Scott Jensen, 59, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of a felony bench warrant. He was held without bail.

Possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia, using others ID. Matthew Michael Knight, 19, of Orange was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and paraphernalia, and using another person’s ID. He was held at $1,500 bail.

Disorderly conduct. Annessa Marlene Brooks, 24, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct. He was held at $500 bail.

Disorderly conduct. Angel Mora, 41, of San Juan Capistrano was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct. He was held at $500 bail.

Bench warrant. Albert S. Peperato, 47, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of an outstanding bench warrant. He was held at $500 bail.

Feb. 14

Disorderly conduct. Ethan Michael Raymond, 32, of Chula Vista was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct due to alcohol. He was held at $500 bail.

Defrauding an innkeeper. Tanya Rohr, 47, of Aliso Viejo was arrested on suspicion of defrauding an innkeeper for $950 or less. She was held at $500 bail.

Feb. 15

Disorderly conduct. Shahin Bakhtiari, 40, of San Diego was arrested on suspicion of obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct due to alcohol. He was held at $500 bail.