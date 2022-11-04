Street Beat: Week of Nov. 4

Share this:

Oct. 27

Possession of a Controlled Substance. Nathaniel Scott Weissman, 31, of San Clemente was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia. He was held without bail.

Jonathan Robert Ditmer, 47, of Anaheim was arrested on suspicion of felony violation of probation and possession of a controlled substance for sale. He was also arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a narcotic for sale. He was held without bail.

Oct. 28

Trespassing. Saja Ahmed Elsamman Mohamed, 26, of Laguna Beach State Ca was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor trespassing and occupying property without consent. He was held at $500 bail.

Disorderly Conduct. Joshua Michael Polton, 45, Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor disorderly conduct due to alcohol and obstruction: He was also arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor resisting an officer. He was held at $500 bail Emergency Bail

DUI, Drugs and Alcohol. A 41-year-old Mission Viejo woman was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor Mission Viejo was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor Dui, Drug And Alcohol at same time. She was held at $2,500 bail.

Oct. 29

DUI. Marco Antonio Lozanosotel, 32, of Aliso Viejo was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI, Drug and Alcohol at the same time. He was held at $10,000 bail.

DUI. A 20-year-old Commerce woman was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI. She was held at $2,500 bail.

DUI. A 19-year-old Pomona man was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI and also arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI Alcohol Bail 2500 Time: 0447 25662 (A) Bp Misd – Minor Possess Alcohol Bail 500

Bench Warrant. Byron Scott Curry, 37, of was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor bench warrant. He was held at $2,500 bail.

Trespassing, Refusal to Leave Property. Michael Richard Baele, 58, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor trespassing and refusing to leave the property. He was held at $500 bail.

DUI. A 44-year-old Rancho Santa Margarita woman was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI. She was held at $2,500 bail.

Oct. 30

DUI. A 20-year-old Laguna Niguel woman was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI. She was held at $2,500 bail.

Bench Warrant. Timothy Joseph Davis, 61, of Laguna Beach State was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor bench warrant. He was held at $3,000 bail.

Oct. 31

DUI. A 46-year-old Redondo Beach man was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor bench warrant and DUI. He was held at $2,500 bail.

Indecent Exposure, Resisting Arrest. Cory Andrew Peckins, 29, of Laguna Niguel was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor indecent exposure and resisting arrest. He was held at $1,000 bail.

Bench Warrant, Annoying a Minor. Gabriel Mathew Stinnett, 19, of Lancaster was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor annoying a child under 18 years old and for an outstanding bench warrant. He was held without bail.

Nov. 1

Vandalism. Brent Timothy O’Brien, 49, of Placentia was arrested on suspicion of vandalism and defacing property. He was held at $20,000 bail.

Nov. 2

No arrests made.