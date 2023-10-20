Street Beat: Week of Oct. 13 to 18

Friday, Oct. 13

DUI, Driving on a suspended license. Brian Ricardo De La Cruz, 27, of Los Angeles was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence while on a suspended license. He was held without bail.

Saturday, Oct. 14

DUI. A 21-year-old Garden Grove man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on $2,500 bail.

Possession of a controlled narcotic substance and paraphernalia. Jasmine Shyanna Romero, 31, of Santa Ana was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled narcotic substance and paraphernalia. She was held on $3,000 bail.

Bench warrants, possession of controlled substance. Michael Orlando Vivona, 29, of Corona was arrested on suspicion of three outstanding bench warrants outside of jurisdiction and possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia. He was held on $18,000 bail.

Sunday, Oct. 15

DUI. Wyatt Andrew Martinez Schultz, 19, of San Juan Capistrano was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving and blowing on or over 0.08 percent blood alcohol level. He was held on $5,000 bail.

DUI, hit and run causing property damage. Ana Vegarojas, 32, of Los Angeles was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving and a hit and run causing property damage. She was held on $3,000 bail.

Monday, Oct. 16

No arrests made.

Tuesday, Oct. 17

No arrests made.

Wednesday, Oct. 18

Bench warrants. Glenn Edward Mendiaz, 53, was arrested on suspicion of two outstanding misdemeanor bench warrants and a felony bench warrant. He was held on $51,500 bail.

Bench warrants. Alan Michael Harrison, 39, was arrested on suspicion of two bench warrants. He was held on $1,000 bail.

Possession of a controlled substance, probation violation. Thomas Dylan Richeson, 34, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and a felony charge of probation violation. He was held without bail.