Street Beat: Week of Sept. 21 to Sept. 27, 2023

Thursday, Sept. 21

No arrests made.

Friday, Sept. 22

DUI. A 41-year-old San Jose woman was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. She was held on $2,500 bail.

Saturday, Sept. 23

Disorderly conduct. Marco Antonio Martinez, 27, of Santa Ana was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct due to alcohol. He was held on $500 bail.

Sunday, Sept. 24

DUI. Josef Francis Balandran, 49, of Westminister was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving and blowing on or over 0.08 percent blood alcohol content. He was held on $3,000 bail.

Possession of a controlled substance. David Nguyen Truong, 40, of El Monte was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and paraphernalia. He was held on $3,000 bail.

Trespassing. Skylar Lee McAlexander, 32, of Anaheim was arrested on suspicion of trespassing and refusing to leave property. He was held on $500 bail.

Monday, Sept. 25

Unlicensed driver. Joel Burga Colunche, 37, of Laguna Niguel was arrested on suspicion of driving a vehicle without a license. He was held without bail.

Tuesday, Sept. 26

Bench warrant. Joshua Emmanuel Cabrera, 24, of Anaheim was arrested on suspicion of an outstanding bench warrant. He was held on $4,000 bail.

DUI. Jay Lamonte Campbell, 21, of Anaheim was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving and blowing on or over 0.08 percent blood alcohol content. He was held on $5,000 bail.

Bench warrants. Edgar John Argersinger, 59, was arrested on suspicion of outstanding bench warrants. He was held on $200,000 bail.

Wednesday, Sept. 27

Vehicle theft. Robert Michael Slayton, 40 of Woodland was arrested on suspicion of a felony charge of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, owning a chop shop and receiving known stolen property. He was held on $70,000 bail.

Bench warrants. Christopher Arteaga, 24, of Mission Viejo was arrested on suspicion of two outstanding bench warrants. He was held on $3,000 bail.

Battery. Fryda Uribe, 20 of Collin, Texas, was arrested on suspicion of battery on a spouse, ex-spouse, date, etc. She was held on $10,000 bail.

Trespassing. James Louis Durand, 64, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of trespassing and occupying property without consent. He was held on $500 bail.