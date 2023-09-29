R Star Foundation Gifted More Than $2K

For the 13th year in a row, San Juan Capistrano Christian Science Church has awarded the R Star Foundation with a gift of $2,557.50 for its outstanding work this year.

“It should be noted that this church believes in tithing, and they themselves, as a church tithe to 12 recipients a year voted on by the selection committee. It is not a given R Star will be a recipient in any given year, thus it is all the more it is an honor to be gifted again,” Russell said.

R Star Foundation is a volunteer-run organization that serves and educates the women and children of Nepal.