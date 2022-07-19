Susi Q to host “discovering your purpose in retirement” workshop

The Community and Susi Q Senior Center will offer an in-person workshop on how retirees can find a new purpose in their next life chapter over four Wednesdays from 2 to 3:30 p.m. starting July 20.

“Finding purpose in retirement is vitally important for your health, healing, happiness and ultimately your longevity,” workshop facilitator Vivian Clecak said.

Participants come from every profession, including lawyers, sales professionals, and artists. Some are new retirees while others are in their eighties. Discussions result in new opportunities for community engagement.

“Vivian challenged us to take just a small step forward into the unknown and try something we have hesitated to do in the past,” said Kathy Panzl, a Laguna Hills resident and retired marketing executive. “The class opened up a new brighter future than I visualized when I began attending.”

The Susi Q is located at 380 Third St. and underground parking is available. To register, visit thesusiq.org and click on Support Services Catalog. Or, to register by phone, call 949-715-8104. Proof of vaccination will be required. Masks are optional.