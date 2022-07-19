LAM hosts summer day camp

Laguna Art Museum will open single-day summer camps that transform the museum into a space exclusive for kids starting at 9:30 a.m. on July 20.

Students take over the galleries on Wednesdays when the museum is closed to the public. Families can expect opportunities for making, exploration, and play not usually found at the museum.

Camps place students into two groups by age and include activities suited to diverse learning abilities. Two camps are available for both age groups. Curricula are different for each camp, so students can sign up for both of their age group’s sessions. More information can be found at lagunaartmuseum.org/events/people-portraits-personalities-summer-day-camp.