Take Flyover Complaints to Supervisors

Editor,

Planes from John Wayne continue to fly a concentrated path over south Laguna, Dana Point, Laguna Niguel and San Juan Capistrano. It is a concern not just for us, but for communities all over the country—from Los Angeles to San Francisco to Washington D.C to New York. In fact the problems seem to be getting worse, as this week I read an article about the problems from the FAA’s new NextGen system in Huntington Beach.

The City of Laguna Beach has closed their lawsuit with the FAA, so the recourse we have now is with the Board of Supervisors. They have the power to regulate the airport noise. This is not an anti-plane travel issue, it is about the routing and altitude of the planes. In my opinion, this NextGen system is a “failure of imagination” by the FAA that prioritizes cutting costs for airlines at the expense of communities all over the country.

We are only asking that the FAA consider the communities they are flying over, not simply the bottom line for airlines. There is a petition to the Board of Supervisors at Citizensfornoplanenoise.com

Joyce Weatherford, Laguna Beach