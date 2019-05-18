Previous Story
The 44th Annual Laguna Open Women’s Beach Volleyball Tournament
Posted On 17 May 2019
The 44th annual Laguna Open women’s beach volleyball tournament took place at Main Beach on Saturday, May 11. (L-R): Hitting is Tessa VanWinkle, blocking is Kim Dicello, while Katie Spieler (second Laguna Open win in the last three years), watches.
2019 Women’s Laguna Open Champions: Katie Spieler (Santa Barbara) & Kim Dicella (Carlsbad) defeated Delaynie Maple (Temecula) & Tessa VanWinkle (San Clemente).
The men’s 65th annual tournament is set for June 1-2.