The Indy Abroad: Nepal

Tamara Campbell holds the Laguna Beach Independent during her trip to Nepal from Oct. 5 to 18, where she, through the Laguna Beach-based nonprofit Chhahari, Inc., helps sponsor the education of 38 impoverished children.

Laguna Beach resident Christine Casey established Chhahari, Inc. in 2007 after a 2004 trekking trip to Nepal.

After her visit to Nepal, Casey started the nonprofit to help the hungry and sick children she had seen begging on the streets of Kathmandu, according to chhahari.org.

Photo courtesy of Tamara Campbell