The Lagunatics Are Back

No Square Theatre will present the 27th edition of Lagunatics, this year titled “Shticks & Shtones,” every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night from Friday, Oct. 11, through Sunday, Oct. 27. On the closing night, there will be a gala party featuring food, a martini bar, wine, and silent auction. Snacks and beverages are available at all other performances as well.

This year the “Roast of the Coast” takes aim at all the furor over being nice. The contentious arguments and name-calling in government (the shtones) are mercilessly skewered in song parody (the shticks). The show hits on the new parking app and cop car art, plus the perennial topics of City Council, tourists, development and trees. Will there be goats? Come to the show and find out.

As a tribute to the underlying subject of all the cross words exchanged in public discourse of late, No Square Theatre is offering a Lagunatics-themed crossword puzzle, downloadable as a PDF from Stu News or nosquare.org. The solution will be in the playbill at the show.

Shticks & Shtones is directed by Bree Burgess Rosen, and choreographed by Rylee Bullington, Juliet Fischer-Schulein, and Paul Nygro, with music directed by Roxanna Ward. Live music is provided by Roxanna Ward and David Aguiar. Original lyrics are by Bree Burgess Rosen, Chris Quilter, Bridget English, Ella Wyatt, and Rebecca Lyles. The cast includes Eric T. Anderson, Yvonne Browning, Rylee Bullington, Bree Burgess Rosen, Bridget English, Juliet Fischer-Schulein, Susan Geiser, Rob Harryman, Marc Marger, Kristen Matson, Nick Reardon, Jay Rechter, Steven Reiner, and Roxanna Ward.

Tickets, available at nosquare.org, are $45 for regular performances at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 6:30 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets for the closing gala at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27, are $100.The theatre is located at 384 Legion Street. Parking is free at Laguna Beach High School.

Playhouse Presents Powerful True Story

Laguna Playhouse will present “I Never Saw Another Butterfly,” the true story of Jewish children held at Terezin during the Holocaust and the survivor Raja, who made it possible for them to live on and play happily while waiting to be transported.

The show was written by Celeste Raspanti, who has also brought the Holocaust to the stage with “No Fading Star” and “The Terezin Promise” using first hand information of the camps from visits, oral histories and her friendship with survivors. The play will be directed by Donna Inglima, who served as director of Youth Theatre, Education and Outreach at Laguna Playhouse for 20 years.

“I Never Saw Another Butterfly” starts Saturday, Oct. 19, and will run through Friday, Oct. 27. Tickets range from $15-$25 and can be purchased at lagunaplayhouse.com or by calling 949-497-2787. Laguna Playhouse is located at 606 Laguna Canyon Road.

New Art Exhibit Opens at The Ritz

Cami Levin, Carolyn Johnson, Greg Sabin, and Suzanne Currie—four California artists working with acrylic paint, clay, textural mixed media, oil, and magazine paper—are featured in the Ritz Carlton’s new exhibit, The Nature of Circles, which will run through January 2020. The show features 22 original pieces of artwork that explores the beautiful constant of the circle, evoking a sense of strength, permanence, and eternity. The gallery is located inside the hotel at 1 Ritz Carlton Dr. in Dana Point. Guests can purchase the art by contacting the resort’s concierge at 949-240-2000.

John Wayne Airport Issues Call for Artists

John Wayne Airport (JWA) invites local artists to apply for solo-style exhibition slots in the JWA Community Focus Space(CFS) program’s monthly exhibition calendar, with exhibition slots opening Dec. 17, 2020.

Each exhibition is approximately 30 days in duration and presented by JWA at no cost to the artist. CFS exhibition display cases are located on the Departure (upper) Level near security screening areas in Terminals A, B, C (pre-security) and the Arrival (lower) Level adjacent to Baggage Carousels 1 and 4 in the Thomas F. Riley Terminal and are accessible to all passengers and the general public.

Artists who wish to apply for consideration, must have been born, raised or educated in Orange County; or currently live, work or own property in Orange County; and live in any of the following counties: Imperial, Kern, Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, Santa Barbara or Ventura.

Artist applications must be received by John Wayne Airport no later than 4 p.m. on Nov. 15, 2019. Application instructions and guidelines are available online at www.ocair.com/terminal/artexhibits/. Artists who submitted applications to the review process will be notified by Jan. 15, 2020.

For more information, contact Jeffrey Frisch, John Wayne Airport Arts Program Coordinator, via email at [email protected]

Auditions at No Square Theatre for Holiday Musical

Auditions are beginning soon for a new musical by No Square Theatre’s youth education director, Ella Wyatt, who says, “Think ‘A Christmas Carol” but with SnapChat.”

Singers and actors from age 6 to adult will be cast for the production—“You’re a Mean One, Courtney Finch”—which will be directed by Ms. Wyatt with music direction by Susan Geiser.

Performances will be Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, Dec. 13-15.Auditions will be held by appointment only on Friday, Sept. 27, from 5-8 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 28, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Callbacks are Sunday, Sept. 29, at noon. To schedule an appointment, email [email protected] Indicate a preferred time, though requests can not always be accommodated.

Prepare approximately 32 bars of a Christmas Carol that will show off your voice or an age-appropriate musical theatre song with your accompaniment recording. No a cappella. No singing along with another artists’ recording. Accompaniment tracks may be purchased on line or accessed on YouTube. Accompaniment track must be on a device that can be plugged into the theatre’s sound system via a headphone jack or headphone jack adapter (for newer iPhones).

Provide photo and resume if possible. A photo may also be taken at the audition. Bring completed audition form, photo release form, and conflict calendar. Download forms at nosquare.org. Please list all conflicts that fall within the times shown.

Rehearsals will begin Tuesday, Oct 15. All auditions, rehearsals and performances will be at No Square Theatre, 384 Legion Street, Laguna Beach. For more information, visit nosquare.org.

KONTRAPUNKTUS Returns to Laguna Beach Nov. 10

Neo-baroque orchestra, KONTRAPUNKTUS, will be making its Laguna Beach return with a classical concert to be held, once again, at the Laguna Presbyterian Church on Sunday, Nov. 10. The concert begins at 2 p.m. and admission and parking are free.

The musical offering is named “TELEMANN: A Musical Celebration” and commemorates the music

of renowned Baroque composer, Georg Philipp Telemann. KONTRAPUNKTUS will also be performing new Baroque music from Composer-in-Residence, Mark Moya.

KONTRAPUNKTUS is an orchestra comprised of young classical musicians who hail from the prestigious Colburn School in downtown Los Angeles. They’re led by artistic director and renowned harpsichordist, Ian Pritchard.

This performance is made possible through the hospitality of the Laguna Presbyterian Church staff and is presented in conjunction with the support of the City of Laguna Beach and its lodging

establishments.