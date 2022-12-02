Town Crier: Community Concert And Jazz Bands Rock The Holidays

This holiday season brings a series of free concerts to fans of the Laguna Community Concert and JaZz Bands.

Both bands ring in the holidays on Dec. 2 for Hospitality Night, at the Peppertree parking lot on Forest Avenue starting at 6:15 p.m. The Laguna Community Concert Band kicks things off with holiday classics, “Sleigh-Ride,” “Christmas on Broadway” and “Christmas Pop Sing-Along”, featuring vocalist Lisa Morrice. Next, the Laguna JaZz Band plays its holiday blend of jazz and pop standards, latin, pop, and rock with talented vocalist, Ginger Hatfield. On Dec. 14, at 6:30 p.m., Hatfield and the JaZz band swing the Suzy Q Community Center with holiday favorites such as “Santa Baby,” “Feliz Navidad,” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.”

The Laguna Community Concert Band performs its holiday repertoire, at the Laguna Beach High School Artists Theatre on Dec. 19 at 2 p.m. The concert features favorites such as “The Hanukkah Song,” “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” and “White Christmas,” as well as a visit from “The Grinch Who Stole Christmas,” and a rousing sing-a-long finale. Vocalists include Lisa Morrice, Gary Greene, and Samantha Morrice.

“We just played a concert at the Laguna Playhouse to an enthusiastic crowd on November 18,” Mark Lowery, co-conductor of The Laguna Community Concert Band said. “Everyone — audience and band — really enjoyed themselves. And that’s why we perform, to bring the joy of live music to Laguna Beach.”

Now in its 22nd season, The Laguna Community Concert Band rehearses at the Laguna Beach High School band room on Tuesday nights at 6 p.m. For the latest news about the concert and jazz bands and a calendar of concerts, or if you would like to play with the band, go to the website at www.lagunaconcertband.com.