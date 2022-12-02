Town Crier: Week of Dec. 2

Crafts and Carols Messy Church This Sunday

All ages are invited to Crafts and Carols Messy Church this Sunday, Dec. 4 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Laguna Beach United Methodist Church.

All Welcome to Just Gather for Ribbon Cutting Dec. 8

On Dec. 8 at 5:30 pm join the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce in a welcoming ceremony with a ribbon cutting in celebration of Laguna Beach’s newest nonprofit, Just Gather. As the first-of-its-kind digital detox nonprofit offering, its mission is to promote mental wellness and positive mindsets for youth (and families) through connection to nature, self-care, experiential learning, and mentorship. Just Gather envisions future generations thriving in harmony with nature through wellness, education, entrepreneurship, the arts, and human connectedness. Services are complimentary for youth 9-19, Native Americans, and Veterans.

The Good Vibes Holiday Party event will be held at the Neighborhood Congregational Church which is located on the corner of St. Ann’s and Glenneyre. A buffet dinner will be served and there will be a few silent auction items including a bronze sculpture donated by Laguna Beach’s Randy Morgan. Jedidiah Coffee will be serving hot chocolate and coffee.

At 5:30 p.m., there will be a 15-minute program including a ribbon cutting with the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce. And, at 6:30 is the dessert contest and award ceremony where Bob Lively will choose winners in the following five categories: Taste, Aesthetic, Creativity, Nutrition, and Most Entertaining. Everyone is welcome to participate. RSVPs are requested @justgatherwellness (on Instagram), email to: [email protected], or via justgather.org

32nd Annual Sawdust Winter Fantasy underway until Dec. 18

Join us this holiday season for one-of-a-kind gift shopping, festive entertainment, visits with Santa and more! Open weekends from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Nov. 19 through Dec. 18 and select Fridays, Nov. 25 and Dec. 16. Tickets are available at sawdustartfestival.org.

LBCAC & The Salty Suites Present: A Brief History of Bluegrass Music on Dec. 9

Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center and the Salty Suites are teaming up to present a bluegrass (Americana) concert that will also teach about the historical roots of this type of music on Dec. 9 at 8 p.m.

The Salty Suites is an energetic, dynamic three-piece acoustic band with blazing instrumentals, beautiful vocals and soaring harmonies raising the roof off anywhere they perform. Participants can expect original songs and traditional music of the world, bluegrass, depression and old country, swing, classical, and roots with current edge. Grant funding was made possible by the lodging establishments and the City of Laguna Beach.

LB Cultural Arts Center hosts 75 Day of India | 75 Years Later on Dec. 11

On Dec. 11, Laguna Beach resident Anita Razin will share her unforgettable trip to India in 2020, what took her there, and what she brought back. The opening reception will be held at the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center, on 235 Forest Ave., from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Dec. 11. The presentation starts at 6 p.m. Food and drinks are available to purchase. Check out the LBCAC calendar and RSVP at www.LBCulturalArtsCenter.org. Grant funding was made possible by the lodging establishments and the City of Laguna Beach.

Bare Bones Theatre Presents “Santa Hates Me” on Dec. 20 at 7 p.m.

A fun-filled night of holiday music, poems and tall tales that celebrate the Naughty in all of us. Starring Jason Feddy, Ava Burton, Tom Shelton, Diana Burbano and Lionel Shelton, directed by Lojo Simon. Santa does NOT want to see kids at this event, it’s rated for adult audiences. Grant funding was made possible by the lodging establishments and the City of Laguna Beach. Limited Seating

Laguna College of Art + Design presents new exhibition

Laguna College of Art + Design is proud to present DESIGN AT WORK, an exhibition showcasing the creative process and actual products from professional practices by LCAD’s Graphic Design + Digital Media Alumni.

Through conceptual prototypes and professional projects, LCAD’s Graphic Design + Digital Media alumni stories and experiences demonstrate design process from concept, research, and ideation sketches to actual applications for clients, products, and services.

The alumni of LCAD’s Graphic Design + Digital Media BFA program produce creative solutions within a broad range of industries both nationally and internationally. This exhibit showcases design concepts and solutions in technology, apparel, footwear, publishing, experiential design, professional sports, and creative agencies. The opening reception will be held Thursday, Dec. 1 at 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Laguna Art Museum’s tenth annual Art & Nature Festival is currently on view through Feb. 15

Laguna Art Museum’s tenth annual Art & Nature Festival is currently on view through Feb. 15. The Art & Nature festival raises environmental awareness and explores the cross-sections between nature and the arts.

Art & Nature exhibitions include The Sea Around Us by artist Rebeca Mèndez, an immersive 360-degree video art installation, that transports viewers to an area of the Pacific Ocean located 30 miles from the Laguna Beach Coast, portraying the ocean as a fully animated body as well as a place of deep interconnectedness for all living things. Using scientific footage, the video shifts to thousands of oozing barrels of DDT on the seafloor being sampled by robotic arms. Pyramidion by artist Kelly Berg is an interactive sculptural experience that invites viewers to contemplate the layered history and unique geology of Laguna Beach. The Big One by artist Robert Young is thought to still hold the record as the largest painting ever created in Laguna Beach and is on display in the California Gallery. Five Summer Stories: The Exhibition, is presented in partnership with MacGillivray Freeman Films and Coast Film Festival in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the iconic surf documentary, includes a sneak peek of the film and historic imagery, clothing, and items from the era of the film.

In addition to the Art & Nature festival exhibitions, Her Great Gift: The Nancy Dustin Wall Moure Collection is on view through Feb. 12, 2023. The collection includes 40 artworks made from the 1830s through the 1970s that trace how artists documented the California experience. Her Great Gift is the first presentation of the Nancy Dustin Wall Moure Collection and features some of the earliest known oil paintings made in Southern California, California plein air paintings, watercolors from the WPA period, mid-century abstractions and explorations into Light and Space. Artists include Mabel Alvarez, Karl Benjamin, Norton Bush, D.J. Hall, Roger Kuntz, Fernand Lungren, James McCray, Arnold Mesches, Charles Rollo Peters, F. Grayson Sayre, Stanislav Szukalski, John Law Walker, Julian Bracken Wendt, William Wendt and many others.

The museum also presents Photography & Seduction: William Mortensen’s Laguna Beach, on view through Jan. 15, 2023. The exhibition honors the Laguna Beach resident and is one of the only museum exhibitions of his work, illustrating his ascent as one of the most famous photographers of his time. Photography & Seduction a journey through Mortensen’s career from his star-studded Hollywood beginnings to his teachings, as well as influences, processes and more. The exhibition aims to share Mortensen’s contributions to and influence on American photography, while also sharing his connection to Laguna Beach.

Gelson’s Annual Toy Drive starts Dec. 5

Gelson’s customers are encouraged to take part in Gelson’s annual toy drive to benefit disadvantaged children across the region. Customers who visit any of its 27 locations across Southern California can participate by donating a toy between Dec. 5-16. There will be a red bin in each store for donation drop-off. The annual toy drive will also occur internally at Gelson’s corporate office and warehouse. Returning partner organizations for the toy drive include the Children’s Hospital of LA, Toys for Tots, Unity Shoppe, Miracles for Kids, Miller’s Children Hospital and the Barbara Sinatra Children’s Center. Visit gelsons.com/toydrive for further details on the annual toy drive.

Nuance Home + Lifestyle to host private shopping event and PMMC fundraiser

On Friday, Dec. 9, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Nuance Home + Lifestyle invites you to their exclusive private shopping event and annual charity fundraiser. Explore Lisa McDennon’s curated collection of fabulous holiday gifts, home décor, jewelry and more while enjoying gourmet bites and cocktails. Gift raffles and complimentary swag bags will be included. A $25 RSVP and a portion of the day’s sales will directly benefit the Laguna Beach Pacific Marine Mammal Center. Visit www.nuance-home.com/gifts to RSVP. Nuance Home + Lifestyle is located at 384 Forest Avenue, Suite 3, Laguna Beach.