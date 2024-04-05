Town Crier: Week of April 5 

Musical happenings at the Susi Q in April

This April, the Susi Q will be hosting three amazing musical events. Each is guaranteed to fill up fast, so act now to reserve your spot.

Begin the season with the free Spring Swing Concert featuring the Laguna Beach Community JaZz Band on April 18 from 6 to 8 p.m. The popular event features the wonderfully talented vocalist Ginger Hatfield.

The vocalist began her singing career as a youngster. “My first vocal solo in front of an audience was as part of Mrs. Mudge’s kindergarten chorus at Aliso Elementary School. I was so petrified that a classmate was assigned to walk up to the front of the stage with me,” said Hatfield, who joined the JaZz Band in 2007.

Under the direction of Lynn Olinger, the “Big Band” is a traditional 18-piece jazz band featuring five saxophones, four or five trombones, four trumpets, piano, bass, guitar, drum-set and aux percussionist.

The Susi Q’s partnership with Lyric Opera OC continues in April with the presentation of Verdi’s Falstaff. The lecherous Falstaff finally meets his match when his underhanded plans to solve money troubles have the three Merry Wives of Windsor conspiring to teach him a lesson.

Lyric Opera OC’s operas are presented in a concert format, with minimal to no staging or costumes, but with piano accompaniment and supertitles on Susi Q’s big screens.

The opera, featuring an all-star cast of performers, will take place on Wednesday, April 24, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the Susi Q Center, 380 Third Street. A token fee of $5 secures your registration for this popular event.

Before attending the Falstaff presentation, you might want to bone up on opera by attending Maestro Jeffrey Briar’s free Music Appreciation Class: Spotlight on Opera, which will take place on Thursday, April 11, between 3 and 4:30 p.m.

With accomplished pianist/composer Jeffrey Briar at his keyboard, learn about opera’s place in musical history — composer’s influences, social factors, and how each masterpiece has stood the test of time.

To register for these events, visit www.thesusiq.org. To RSVP by phone, call 949-715-8105 or email [email protected].

Craft Guild Art Show this Sunday

The next Laguna Craft Guild Art Show is this Sunday, April 7. Shop local at Laguna’s longest-running downtown art fair and find treasures, including jewelry, ceramics, glass-blown art, paintings, and more. The Laguna Craft Guild art show is located on the cobblestones of Main Beach. Over 30 different artists exhibit unique and handmade arts and crafts. The craft show starts at 9 a.m. and closes one hour before sunset. More information is available at www.lagunacraftguild.com

LBHS Students “Walking for Water”

If you thought today’s teenagers were only interested in local activities, meet the students helping fight the global water crisis. This year’s annual “Walking for Water” event, which will take place from noon to 3 p.m. April 21 on the high school football field, raises funds to build freshwater wells in West Africa and India so villagers can access clean water.

Since the fundraising began 21 years ago, more than 500,000 men, women, and children now drink clean water daily.

This year’s event will bring together students, faculty, and community members. To help support the cause, there will be games for youngsters to play, clothing and other items for sale.

According to an 18-year-old student, “Imagine living here in Laguna, but having to walk to Dana Point and back every day to find water. That’s what women and children have to do in West Africa and India. Proceeds from our “Walking for Water” event will pay for wells that are steps away, not miles, in people’s villages.”

“Access to clean water is a fundamental human right, yet millions of people, especially in developing countries, struggle to obtain this basic necessity,” said student advisor Susan Hough. “Through this event, we aim to raise funds and educate the community about the global water crisis and inspire action towards sustainable solutions.”

Walking for Water is a designated project of the 501 (c) (3) nonprofit Wisdom Spring organization. To learn more about Wisdom Spring or to participate in the April 21 event, visit http://wisdomspring.org.

Historical Society presents Solomon’s Lost Horizons

The upcoming Laguna Beach Historical Society meeting on April 16 will feature a special presentation of historical paintings by local watercolorist David Solomon. The series of paintings known as “The Lost Horizons of Orange County” were created between 1975-2018. Before his retirement, Solomon completed countless paintings of Laguna’s town and beaches, but he also focused on preserving local history through his artwork. He documented the rural areas bordering Laguna Beach by painting nearby farms and ranches before they were developed into the urban landscape surrounding our village.

Solomon’s home studio was located at Top of the World, directly above Moulton Ranch. From his backyard, he watched the development creeping ever closer to Laguna. His effort to paint the aging ranches and homesteads before they were torn down has left a historic archive of art that captures what the area looked like in simpler times. He also documented happenings within the city, such as Aliso Pier’s construction and the Laguna Canyon’s toll road. Solomon was an exhibitor at the Festival of Arts for 35 years and has shown his award-winning artwork throughout the world. His artwork even adorns the signs at the three entrances to Laguna Beach.

The artist’s eldest daughter, Gaylen, who published the book “David Solomon: 50 Years an Artist in 2019,” will present the slideshow and art talk. The event will be held at the Susi Q Senior Center at 380 Third Street, Laguna Beach, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. For more information, please call Gaylen at (949) 204-6301 or visit www.DavidSolomonArtist.com.

California Native Plant Society Garden Tour May 4 And 5

The California Native Plant Society Orange County Chapter is hosting its annual garden tour, themed “California in My Garden,” on May 4 and 5. The tour will feature 22 private and public gardens throughout Orange County. South County gardens will be featured on Saturday, May 4, and North County gardens will be featured Sunday, May 5. Gardens will be available for viewing from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Interested participants can register online at https://chapters.cnps.org/oc. The gardens will showcase how California native plants can serve as elegant foundation plants for the home landscape. Only gardens featuring at least 50% native plants are included in the tour.

Along with private homes, the tour features public gardens, including the Newport Beach Civic Center native gardens and art installation, an HOA Community Park in Irvine and the Moulton Niguel and Irvine Ranch Water District native plant demonstration gardens. “Gardeners and native plant lovers alike will not want to miss this special event,” said Garden Tour Committee head Irina Ensminger. “We know participants will be inspired to grow California native plants in their home landscapes and go home with creative ideas for incorporating our amazingly biodiverse flora into their gardens.”

Laguna Art Museum upcoming events

What’s It Worth? – Jewelry Edition – Saturday, April 20 at 1 p.m.

John Moran Auctioneers & Appraisers, in partnership with the Laguna Art Museum, invites the public to have up to five jewelry items professionally valued. Appraisers at John Moran Auctioneers will provide a verbal valuation of your treasures. Please find below a full list of items that may be valued. Items cannot be left unattended within the museum. Guests to the “What’s it Worth” may bring items (up to 5), including fine jewelry, timepieces, and costume jewelry. Photographs/cellphone images may also be evaluated if items cannot be brought into the museum.

Panel Discussion: The Fine Art of Jewelry – Saturday, April 20 at 11 a.m.

Join us for an insightful panel discussion featuring esteemed experts and connoisseurs in the realm of jewelry. Discover the secrets behind what makes a piece of jewelry truly exceptional, learn about the market trends shaping the industry, and gain practical tips on how to protect your jewelry to ensure its longevity and enduring beauty. Whether you’re an avid collector, a budding designer, or simply passionate about the artistry of jewelry, this panel discussion is a not-to-be-missed event. Moran Auctioneers and Appraisers will value your timepieces, fine jewelry, designer jewelry, costume jewelry, etc.

Visit www.lagunaartmuseum.org/events for more information about all events.