Town Crier: Week of April 7

Laguna Beach Business Club to present speaker LBPD Chief Calvert on April 20

The Laguna Beach Business Club’s April 20 meeting speaker is Laguna Beach Police Chief Jeff Calvert. The LBBC holds a breakfast meeting the third Thursday of each month starting at 7:30 a.m. hosting speakers that discuss topics valuable to achieving success in your personal and professional lives. Calvert will be discussing crime stats and department updates.

The LBBC is a group of local business professionals and entrepreneurs that meet monthly to discuss current events, business opportunities and share insights within the context of their community and lives with the goal of building and maintaining relationships with local professionals and businesses that they can proudly recommend to clients and friends. LBBC also supports their community by providing and participating in community services and/or events that benefit the citizens of Laguna Beach.

Club meetings begin with a buffet breakfast and brief networking roundtable. Meetings are hosted at 7° [seven-degrees], 891 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. Non-members are welcome The non-member guest fee is $30, payable in cash or check (payable to the Laguna Beach Business Club) on the day of the meeting. More information about the LBBC is available at lagunabeachbusinessclub.com or by visiting [email protected].

Laguna Beach Republicans Announce April 12 Meeting

The Laguna Beach Republicans announce its April 12 meeting with special guest speaker Shawn Steel. All Republicans, conservatives and independents are invited to hear RNC California National Committeeman Shawn Steel speak on why Republicans must accept mail-in voting and ballot harvesting to not only be competitive in state and local races but to win. Steel is a dynamic speaker and strategist who will provide specific steps on ways the Republicans can catch up with a strategy that Democrats have used successfully for several years. The meeting will be at Mozambique Restaurant, 1740 S Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach

Social hour starts at 5 to 5:45 p.m at the Shebeen Bar. The lecture will follow at 5:45 p.m. RSVP to [email protected], as seating is limited.

Seventh Annual Art Part of the Year at Laguna Beach Sanctuary April 15

It’s time for the 7th Annual Art Party of the Year at Laguna Beach Sanctuary on April 15 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event will honor local artists who make a living as creators in this world-renowned art colony. The party will be located just above the Village of Laguna, up Park Avenue across from Thurston Middle School, with magnificent ocean views, libations, food and live music by Poul Pedersen of Missiles of October.

Everyone is welcome to this free event to preview new works for 2023, featuring jewelry, ceramics, paintings, hand-blown glass, sculpture, live music, libations, and new friends. Organizers suggest participants park on Park Avenue across from Thurston Middle School and follow the balloons to get there. Artists include Greg Thorne, Jesse Miller, Larry Stewart, Lance Stewart, Victoria Foley, Leslie Edler, Barbara Lolli, Shane Dunlap and Karen Petty.

Former Laguna Resident Publishes ‘The Soft Mud of France’

Former Laguna resident Greg Vail spent four years researching and writing “The Soft Mud of France.” It’s the story of the author’s father, First Lieutenant William H. Vail, an aviator with the United States Air Service 95th Aero Squadron in World War I. “The Soft Mud of France” is more than a military history. It covers the ensuing 64 years of Bill Vail’s life and those around him. It is a tale that contains cautionary geopolitical and personal lessons on how pivotal moments create permanent effects. As author Vail says, “It is a profile of high character and comportment.”

The Soft Mud of France is available on Amazon.

American Legion Post 222 presents American Legion Annual Easter Egg Hunt

All kids nine years and younger are invited to the American Legion Easter Egg Hunt on Sunday, April 9, at 1 p.m. sharp at Laguna Beach High School baseball field. More than 2000 colored eggs and candy will be available at the hunt. The legion asks participants to come early at 12:30 p.m. to have pictures taken with the live bunny. More information is available by calling Richard Moore at (949) 637-4437.

Boys & Girls Club to celebrate 70 years with Platinum Jubilee

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach is celebrating its 70th anniversary with a Platinum Jubilee on May 13.

The 22nd Art of Giving Gala fundraiser will take place at the Montage Laguna Beach Resort. Guests will enjoy dinner, a live 10-piece big band, and auction items. The gala marks the club’s largest and most important fundraising event of the year.

The club has experienced tremendous growth over the past three years. It has gone from serving 300 young people every day to over 3,000 and now provides daily programs during lunch and after school on all Laguna Beach Unified School District campuses.

More information is available by contacting Michelle Fortezzo at [email protected] or (949) 715-7584.

Representative Katie Porter and Iranian-American activist Nikkisa Abdollahi to speak at Laguna Beach Democratic Club Virtual Meeting

Katie Porter, the representative of California’s 47th U.S. Congressional District, will speak to her constituents at the Laguna Beach Democratic Club at a virtual meeting on April 12 at 5:30 p.m. Also speaking will be Nikkisa Abdollahi, an Iranian-American writer, speaker, artist and former TEDx organizer.

Prospective new Democratic Club members are invited to sign up to attend the April 12 online meeting. Club business begins at 5:30 p.m., followed by guest speakers. Club members do not need to be registered Democrats – independents may join – although Democratic Party registration allows only registered party members to vote on club matters, which include candidate endorsements.

Art Along the Coast Tour to Stop in Laguna

Art Along the Coast will offer a free, self-guided tour of art studios and exhibition venues from San Clemente to Santa Ana over the last weekend in April. Art lovers can journey along the coast at their own pace for a festive weekend exploring the studios, homes and gallery venues of artists from the Festival of Arts.

Orange County continues to be a destination for art and culture. As such, the tour showcases varied and unique work by painters, photographers, sculptors, and other art mediums in their working environments. It is an opportunity for people looking for a meaningful and fun activity who also want to support local professionals.

The Art Along the Coast tour gives people an experience they don’t ordinarily get – the opportunity to engage with how ideas, creativity and technique come together to birth a piece of fine art.

The tour runs the weekend of April 29 and 30. Information on participating artists, times, tour details and a map is available at artalongthecoast.com

Laguna Art Museum April Events

April 22 at 11 a.m. – Earth Day Celebration: Storytime & Beach Cleanup with Project O

Join the Laguna Art Museum and Project O in celebration of Earth Day. Rich German, founder of Project O, will commence the celebration with story time by reading My Friend Earth by Patricia MacLachlan, followed by a presentation and book signing by German and his book Blue Laguna, and wrapping up the day will be a beach cleanup. All supplies for the cleanup will be provided, but participants should feel free to bring their own work gloves. Appropriate clothes and shoes will be needed for the beach cleanup.

Wellness Lab to host Happiness Workshop on April 29

This easy-to-follow workshop will lead anyone, from adolescents to seniors, through the “Your Path of Advanced Awareness to Lasting Happiness” Guidebook.

Participants will learn how to harness the positive energy of love and lasting happiness to dilute (and eventually eliminate) the negative energy of fear and unhappiness.

This happiness workshop will be presented at the new Wellness Lab, 1854 South Coast Highway, Laguna Beach on Saturday, April 29, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon. Dr. Veeder South, workshop author and founder of Advanced Awareness, will lead the workshop. The price is $35 a person. Attendees can sign up for the workshop by visiting the Advanced Awareness website or contacting Dr. South by phone, email or text [email protected] or (949) 235-6157. Space is limited.

Susi Q’s Annual Legacy Ball takes place on April 15

The Susi Q’s much-anticipated Annual Legacy Ball takes place on April 15 at the beautiful Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort, 25135 Park Lantern, Dana Point, from 5 to 9 p.m. The program includes cocktails, dancing, opportunity drawings, dinner, dessert, and a live auction.

“Our annual legacy ball is a glorious evening of good company, generosity and gratitude,” said Nadia Babayi, executive director of Laguna Beach Seniors, which operates the Susi Q in the heart of downtown Laguna. “Our guests help us raise one-quarter of our yearly budget, and we love honoring those who have given exceptional and enduring service to the community.”

Christina and Warren Haines are the 2023 Legacy Award Recipients, while the US Bank Foundation will be honored as the 2023 Cornerstone Award Recipient.

Tickets are available by visiting www.thesusiq.org. Underwriting opportunities and table sales are available by contacting the event manager, Christine Brewer, at (949) 715-8105 or by emailing [email protected]

The Susi Q offers a wide range of educational and fun programs, classes and clubs for older adults – though all ages are welcome. The Susi Q’s Care Management Department provides free consultation, education and practical resources for vulnerable seniors, enabling them to stay safely in their own homes, informed, and independent.