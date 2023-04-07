Street Beat: Week of March 30 to April 5

March 30

DUI. Andrea Alexandra Martinez-Zevallos, 24, of Lake Forest was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving and blowing over 0.08 percent blood alcohol content. She was held on a $5,000 bail.

Domestic violence with minor injury. John Andrew Locke, 33, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence with minor injury. He was held without bail.

Exhibiting a deadly weapon other than a firearm. Clyde Roy Suttle, 65, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of exhibiting a deadly weapon other than a firearm. He was held on a $500 bail.

Grand Theft. Ryan David Arnold, 42, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of a felony grand theft of a bike. He was held on a $20,000 bail.

Bench warrant. Janine Fulgham, 39, of La Mirada was arrested on suspicion of an outstanding bench warrant. She was held on a $500 bail.

Bench warrants. Poema Evangeline Brandom, 47, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of four outstanding bench warrants. She was held on a $60,000 bail.

March 31

Petty theft. Nicholas James Bolton, 38, of San Diego was arrested on suspicion of petty theft. He was held on $500 bail.

Bench warrants, DUI, hit and run, battery and driving on a suspended license. Christian Ibsem Ho, 39, of Hacienda was arrested on suspicion of operating a vehicle prohibited by a court order, four outstanding bench warrants, driving on a suspended license, drunk driving, a hit and run with a failure to notify owner and battery on a person. He was held on a $34,000 bail.

April 1

DUI. A 45-year-old Laguna Beach woman was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving and blowing over a 0.08 percent blood alcohol content. She was held on a $2,500 bail.

Threaten crime with an intent to terrorize. Brent Timothy O’Brien, 49, of Placentia was arrested on suspicion of a felony count of threatening crime with an intent to terrorize. He was held on a $50,000 bail.

April 2

Disorderly conduct. Manuel Dejesus Mendoza, 21, of Temecula was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct due to alcohol. He was held on a $500 bail.

Trespassing. Daniel James Moretti, 44, of Newport Beach was arrested on suspicion of trespassing on private property after being warned by police. He was held without bail.

Bench warrant. Paul Phillips Lee, 35, was arrested on suspicion of an outstanding bench warrant. He was held on a $100 bail.

April 3

Brandishing a fake firearm. Karl William Brady, 34, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of brandishing a fake firearm. He was held on a $500 bail.

Bench warrant. Bobby Freeberg Krulewitch, 63, was arrested on suspicion of two outstanding bench warrants. He was held on a $5,000 bail.

April 4

DUI. A 65-year-old Yonkers, N.Y. man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on a $2,500 bail.

April 5

Grand theft. Joshua Warren Samson, 42, of Aliso Viejo was arrested on suspicion of damaging a wireless communication device, a felony charge of grand theft and a felony charge of robbery. He was held on a $70,000 bail.

Exhibiting a firearm to resist bail. Richard Anthony Duarte, 50, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of exhibiting a deadly weapon to resist arrest. He was held without bail.

DUI. A 35-year-old Irvine man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was held on a $2,500 bail.

DUI. A 38-year-old Laguna Beach woman was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. She was held on a $2,500 bail.

Disorderly conduct. Christian Zepeda, 34, of South Gate was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct. He was held on a $500 bail.