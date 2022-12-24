Town Crier: Week of Dec. 23

Open for Construction workshop at Mozambique Restaurant on Jan. 17

On Jan. 17 at 11:30 a.m., the City of Laguna Beach will host an Open for Construction workshop at Mozambique Restaurant. All are welcome to join fellow industry professionals for an overview of the New California Building Standards Code.

California Building Standards will soon be entering a new code cycle with significant changes that affect design professionals, engineers, builders, property owners, and real estate professionals.

This presentation will cover updates to the 2022 California Residential and Building Codes Standards.

Contractors, architects, real estate professionals, residents, property, and business owners are invited to attend. Registration includes lunch for $35. The lunch ticket includes choice of: vegetarian pasta, chicken, or salmon. Please note that there will be no walk-in tickets available. Registration will close at 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13. The Open for Construction workshop at Mozambique Restaurant located at 1740 South Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach, CA 92651.

Jedidiah Coffee Ribbon Cutting to be held Jan. 12

On Jan. 12 at 5:30 p.m., all are welcome to join the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce for a ribbon cutting ceremony welcoming Jedidiah Coffee.

“We have thoroughly enjoyed being a part of the local chamber this year, and are excited to make it official with a ribbon cutting at our roasting studio in Laguna Canyon. The timing couldn’t be more perfect as we’re celebrating two years at our current space in January,” Jedidiah Coffee Co-Founder and Owner Embry Munsey said.

“Laguna Beach is very fortunate to have this gem,” said Erin Slattery CEO of the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce. “Jedidiah Coffee is delicious. The roastery is only one of the business’s current operations. The space is not only for roasting productions, but houses their mobile espresso bar that’s been used for catering since 2017. In 2023, the Munsey’s hope to host more private events and coffee workshops at the Laguna Canyon location, and we all look forward to the grand opening at their North Laguna café once the location is ready.”

Jedidiah Coffee will gift a fresh bag of their brand-new house blend coffee to those in attendance. The Jedidiah Coffee Roastery is located at 2177 Laguna Canyon Rd. Laguna Beach, CA 92651.

Jedidiah Coffee will provide complimentary espresso drinks and treats from some of their favorite local bakers.

Chamber Installation Mixer to be held Jan. 4 at C’est La Vie

On Jan. 4 at 5:30 p.m., all are welcome to join the mayor and the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce at the Chamber Installation Mixer to instate the 2023 board of directors to the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce.

“These last four years as chairman have been a real honor for me,” said J.J. Ballesteros. “The relationships built with our membership and community leaders, as well as the growth we’ve obtained, is something we are all very proud of. We have accomplished many things, and I have no doubt our new chairwoman Paula Hornbuckle Arnold will continue to lead us to new heights. I will remain on the board this next year and continue to advocate for our businesses and community. Thank you, Laguna Beach, for a great four years.”

Our 2023 new officers are: Chairman of the Board (Chair) Paula Hornbuckle-Arnold, Chair-Elect J.J. Ballesteros, Vice Chair: Mark Meisberger, Treasurer: Jeff Redeker and Secretary Doug Vogel.

The chamber will also honor Gail Duncan as our 2022 Ambassador of the Year. This award is presented annually to those who go above and beyond in supporting the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce.

C’est La Vie will offer appetizers, special drinks, and a dessert menu for those in attendance. C’est La Vie is located at 373 South Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach, CA 92651. Tickets are $20 for members and $25 for guests.

Laguna Environmental Groups To Celebrate Toni Iseman Jan. 12

Toni Iseman’s history-making 24 years as a Laguna Beach City Councilmember is extraordinary, but it is her even longer commitment to environmental service that also deserves recognition. Her fierce dedication to the Save The Canyon efforts and the 1989 Walk in the Canyon are well known, and ever since that time, Iseman has been a constant promoter of expanding and preserving open space in and around Laguna Beach. In honor of her contributions, Laguna Canyon Conservancy, The Laguna Greenbelt, Village Laguna, Laguna Canyon Foundation and CANDO (Canyon Alliance of Neighborhoods Defense Organization) are co-hosting a retirement party for Toni on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.

The party will be held at Bridge Hall in the Neighborhood Congregational Church at 340 St. Ann’s Drive, Laguna Beach from 6 to 8 p.m. with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. It will be a luau-themed event with live music, a catered dinner, photo displays, time for tributes and special surprises. Guests are encouraged to wear Hawaiian-style attire. The public is invited, and reservations are necessary by Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. The cost for dinner, which includes one glass of wine, is $25 per person for members of any of the sponsoring groups and $35 per person for non-members. One can reserve a space via the website www.lagunacanyonconservancy.org/event.

Sparks of Love Toy Drive runs through Dec. 24

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Spark of Love Toy Drive which will run from November 23 through December 24.

Toy drop-off locations include: all four Laguna Beach Fire Stations as well as City Hall and the Police Department.

Any new unwrapped toy must be in their original packaging or box. Sports equipment (balls/tennis racquets, baseball bats) is not required to have a box or package. We cannot distribute clothing, personal care items, blankets etc.

Toys to consider include board and card games, arts and craft kits, Legos, building blocks, dolls, infant toys, and youth sports equipment of all kinds.

For questions related to the Spark of Love toy drive feel free to contact Captain/Paramedic Pat Cary at [email protected]

Laguna Art Museum’s tenth annual Art & Nature Festival is currently on view through Feb. 15

Laguna Art Museum’s tenth annual Art & Nature Festival is currently on view through Feb. 15. The Art & Nature festival raises environmental awareness and explores the cross-sections between nature and the arts.

Art & Nature exhibitions include The Sea Around Us by artist Rebeca Mèndez, an immersive 360-degree video art installation that transports viewers to an area of the Pacific Ocean located 30 miles from the Laguna Beach Coast, portraying the ocean as a fully animated body as well as a place of deep interconnectedness for all living things. Using scientific footage, the video shifts to thousands of oozing barrels of DDT on the seafloor being sampled by robotic arms. Pyramidion by artist Kelly Berg is an interactive sculptural experience that invites viewers to contemplate the layered history and unique geology of Laguna Beach. The Big One by artist Robert Young is thought to still hold the record as the largest painting ever created in Laguna Beach and is on display in the California Gallery. Five Summer Stories: The Exhibition, is presented in partnership with MacGillivray Freeman Films and Coast Film Festival in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the iconic surf documentary, includes a sneak peek of the film and historic imagery, clothing, and items from the era of the film.

In addition to the Art & Nature festival exhibitions, Her Great Gift: The Nancy Dustin Wall Moure Collection is on view through Feb. 12, 2023. The collection includes 40 artworks made from the 1830s through the 1970s that trace how artists documented the California experience. Her Great Gift is the first presentation of the Nancy Dustin Wall Moure Collection and features some of the earliest known oil paintings made in Southern California, California plein air paintings, watercolors from the WPA period, mid-century abstractions and explorations into Light and Space. Artists include Mabel Alvarez, Karl Benjamin, Norton Bush, D.J. Hall, Roger Kuntz, Fernand Lungren, James McCray, Arnold Mesches, Charles Rollo Peters, F. Grayson Sayre, Stanislav Szukalski, John Law Walker, Julian Bracken Wendt, William Wendt and many others.

The museum also presents Photography & Seduction: William Mortensen’s Laguna Beach, on view through Jan. 15, 2023. The exhibition honors the Laguna Beach resident and is one of the only museum exhibitions of his work, illustrating his ascent as one of the most famous photographers of his time. Photography & Seduction a journey through Mortensen’s career from his star-studded Hollywood beginnings to his teachings, as well as influences, processes and more. The exhibition aims to share Mortensen’s contributions to and influence on American photography, while also sharing his connection to Laguna Beach.