Town Crier: Week of Feb. 10

Catmosphere Laguna Foundation and LB Animal Shelter Adoption Events Feb. 18 and Feb. 25

On Saturday, Feb. 18 from 11 am to 2 pm Catmosphere Laguna cats and kittens will be up for adoption at the Laguna Beach Animal Shelter, 20612 Laguna Canyon Road.

The following weekend, Feb. 25 from 10 am to 3 pm Catmosphere Laguna cats and kittens will be featured for adoption at Gelson’s Laguna Beach location, 30922 Pacific Coast Highway.

Catmosphere Laguna Foundation introduced Orange County’s first Cat Café & Lounge. Catmosphere Laguna Rescue is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit feline rescue that serves Laguna Beach and the surrounding communities every day of the week and is dedicated to finding forever homes for homeless, relinquished, abandoned and special-needs cats and kittens. Laguna Beach has long been known and loved for its artistic community and embrace of nature in all its forms. Catmosphere Laguna Foundation enhances and strengthens that reputation in its mission to prevent cruelty to animals by rescuing, fostering, and assisting in public adoptions and awareness of the plight of homeless felines. Our adoption events are fun for the whole family with snacks and giveaways for all – volunteer opportunities are available.

Catmosphere Laguna Foundation may be contacted at (949) 619-MEOW (6369) or [email protected]. Adoption event dates continue monthly throughout 2023, including Feb. 18, April 15, June 17, Aug. 19, Oct. 21, and year end holiday events. Gelson’s Laguna Beach and Catmosphere Laguna Adoption Event dates are Feb. 25, May 27, Aug. 26, Oct. 28, and year end holiday events.

Crystal Cove State Park “Arches and Caves” Hike on Feb. 18

Join a park naturalist on Feb. 18 from 1:30 to 3:30 pm as they attempt to explain the origin of our coastline’s arches and caves of Crystal Cove State Park’s Little Treasure Cove. The hike meets at the bulletin board in parking lot #1 and will go around the headlands, so expect some moderate scrambling on sharp rocks. For balance, a walking stick or trekking poles could be useful. For directions, from PCH, turn coastward at the Newport Coast Drive stoplight, right at the kiosk, pass Parking Lot #2 and on to the end. There is a $15 day-use parking fee. It’s an adventurous and photogenic hike along a seldom-visited shoreline.

Laguna Craft Guild Exhibit on Main Beach This Sunday

The Laguna Craft Guild will be exhibiting on the cobblestones at Main Beach on consecutive Sunday’s 2/12 and 2/19. Come find a treasure, enjoy our little town, and meet local artists.

GLBGOP Member’s Meeting Feb. 23 at Mozambique

Calling all conservatives –Greater Laguna Beach GOP – The GLBGOP’s Members’ Meeting is happening on Feb. 23 at Mozambique Restaurant. The event will start with a 5 pm social hour in the Shebeen Bar and the meeting will start at 6 pm in the Boma Room, with the speakers starting at 6:15 pm. Attendees can enjoy Mozambique’s wonderful food and beverages. We have two great speakers scheduled: Janet Nguyen – CA State Senator for the 36th District and Scott Baugh – Candidate for CA 47th Congressional District. The GLBGOP will discuss the 2022 election results and what worked and what didn’t. Please RSVP at www.glbgop.com/upcomingevents.

African American/Black History Events This Month

Rebecca Lindsey invites everyone to participate in upcoming African American History events. There is a gentle contribution taken at the door. All events will be held at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 428 Park Ave. Laguna Beach, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Feb. 10 – Resistance

Who were the African American soldiers called who served in the western frontier in 1866? Next, what did Black Americans need to carry during Jim Crow when traveling across the deep south?

If you missed either of these questions, no worries. This Friday, you will learn much more about these and other “oppressive” types of institutions, and how “resistance” stood up, took a stand, and fought back (without violence).

Feb. 24 – Expression through Celebration

Feb. 24 is set aside to celebrate the 97th year of African American history. All multi-ethnic art will be exhibited for your enjoyment, and Laguna Beach saxophonist Reggie will play music from the 70s to the 90s. He’ll have attendees tapping their feet, clapping hands, and moving to the groove to the sounds of his saxophone and Motown.

Dubin to Speak at Laguna Beach Business Club on Feb. 16

The Laguna Beach Business Club is proud to announce our Feb. 16 meeting speaker, artist/production designer Jorg Dubin. The LBBC holds a breakfast meeting, the third Thursday of each month starting at 7:30 am hosting speakers that discuss topics valuable to achieving success in your personal and professional lives.

Jorg Dubin has had an extensive career creating paintings, sculpture, ceramics and working in design for over forty-five years. Dubin studied painting at the Art Institute of Southern California with Stephen Douglas, and sculpture and design with Kris Cox and Richard White. He has been the art director, set builder and production designer on seven films for O Entertainment. Dubin designed and fabricated the Sept. 11 memorial for the city of Laguna Beach entitled, “Semper Memento” (Never Forget), built from two I-beams from the World Trade Center. He has also created over ten site-specific sculptures and has created work for the hospitality industry all around the country for their public spaces and high-end restaurants. Dubin currently maintains a painting and sculpture studio in Laguna Beach.

Laguna Beach Garden Club Monthly Meeting and Speaker Series-Special Plant & Planter Sale today

From baskets bursting with bright spring blooms to romantic heart-shaped containers planted with blushing pansies to sleek modern creations, unique container gardens will be auctioned to the public at the annual Plant & Planter Sale today in downtown Laguna Beach. In place of the regular speaker series presented monthly by the Laguna Beach Garden Club, in February, the public is invited to mingle with garden club members, have garden questions answered by certified Master Gardeners and bid on beautiful and imaginative arrangements donated by club members. More than 50 container gardens, plants, crafts, and a boutique of vintage garden objects and books will be for sale in the courtyard outside the lovely Laguna Presbyterian Church Tankersley Hall. This is an opportunity to buy a distinctive Valentine’s gift for your special someone and beat the Valentine’s Day rush! Feeling Lucky? Enter the raffle to win one of many prizes donated by artists and local vendors. The public is welcome to this special annual Garden Club event.

Please join us on Feb. 10, from 9:30 to 10 a.m. for social time and refreshments. The meeting begins promptly at 10 a.m. Meetings are held at Laguna Presbyterian Church in Tankersley Hall located at 415 Forest Avenue, Laguna Beach, Ca. Non-members are invited to attend for free on their first visit. For more information on the garden club: www.lagunabeachgardenclub.org.

No Square Presents: Trashy Love – a Valentine’s Day Concert With Attitude Friday and Saturday

No Square Theatre is holding to its honored tradition on Feb 10 and 11. It’s Valentine’s Day for the real world. None of that chocolates and teddy bears nonsense. Chips on shoulders. Keyed cars. Stalking. You know. The kind of dysfunction you can laugh at or, at the very least, relate to. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 and available at www.nosquare.org.

American Association of University Women’s Annual Literary Luncheon Tickets Available

Tickets are now on sale for the AAUW Laguna Beach’s 34th Annual Literary Luncheon. The event will be held at the Surf & Sand Hotel, 1555 S. Coast Highway, Laguna Beach on March 11. Doors will open at 10:30 a.m. for the silent auction, book sales, and book signings—followed by lunch and author talks. This year’s featured authors are Jennifer Coburn, Dori Jones Yang, and Maggie Shipstead.

Laguna Art Museum’s Tenth Annual Art & Nature Festival Announces New Public Programs

Laguna Art Museum’s tenth annual Art & Nature Festival is currently on view, featuring groundbreaking, immersive exhibitions, including The Sea Around Us by artist Rebeca Méndez, Pyramidion by artist Kelly Berg, The Big One by artist Robert Young and Five Summer Stories: The Exhibition. The museum is pleased to announce new Art & Nature public programs, including innovative workshops, panel discussions, nature excursions, immersive yoga and an exhibition-closing celebration.

Pyramidion is an interactive sculptural experience that invites viewers to contemplate the layered history and unique geology of Laguna Beach. The Big One by artist Robert Young is thought to hold the record still as the largest painting ever created in Laguna Beach and is on display in the California Gallery. Pyramidion and The Big One are on view through Feb. 12.

Five Summer Stories: The Exhibition, presented in partnership with MacGillivray Freeman Films and Coast Film Festival in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the iconic surf documentary, includes a sneak peek of the film and historic imagery, clothing and items from the era of the film. The exhibition is on view through Mar. 12, 2023.

The Art & Nature Festival is the museum’s largest public program of the year, bringing together tens of thousands of participants to foster an appreciation of nature, raise environmental awareness and discover cross-sections between nature and the arts.

Art & Nature Festival 2023 Events

Sunday, Feb. 12

Inspired by Robert Young’s painting, The Big One, local artist Jo Situ Allen (aka DIRTY ERASER) will lead a mixed media collage workshop using found images, objects and reproductions of marine life from The Accidental Naturalist, her books on native California species. Jo will share some insights about the wonderful species found just off the beaches of Laguna. Energized by the intuitive flow of the ocean, students will create their own magical underwater landscape through colors, forms and textures. The Oceanic Flow workshop will begin at 2 pm Tickets are available for purchase through the Laguna Art Museum website and cost $20 for museum members and $30 for non-members. Children under 12 can attend the workshop for free but must be accompanied by at least one paying adult. Supplies for the workshop are included with the ticket.

Sunday, Feb. 26

Join historian Alison Rose Jefferson for a presentation where she will share stories about how African Americans from the 1900s to 1960s created recreational and relaxation spaces at Southern California beaches and other places. In the process, African Americans could form communities and create business projects at these sites. These stories are drawn from her recent book, Living the California Dream: African American Leisure Sites during the Jim Crow Era and other work. She will also share how some of these stories are being used in contemporary public history remembrance and public policy actions. The presentation starts at 1 pm.

For more information about the tenth annual Art & Nature and Laguna Art Museum exhibitions and programming, visit lagunaartmuseum.org. To stay connected and learn about upcoming events, follow the museum on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.