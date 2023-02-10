Letter: Put More Specific Signage Back

Why did the City stop posting the digital signs on the Coast Highway that read “watch out for peds” with another flash that has a picture of a person in a crosswalk?

Even if it’s subconscious, it’s a good reminder for drivers to stop at the crosswalk and for pedestrians to cross IN the crosswalk.

Northbound and southbound signs were changed from the super useful “no smoking “and “no plastic straws,” back in September.

But now there is no digital sign, and when it’s on intermittently-it just says “slow down.”

After two pedestrian fatalities last week, maybe put the more specific signage back.

Mark Foley, Laguna Beach